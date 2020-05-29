‘Teen Mom’s Cheyenne Floyd Criticizes ‘All-White’ Co-Stars Over ‘Silence’ After George Floyd’s Murder

Cheyenne Floyd shared a powerful message for her ‘Teen Mom’ co-stars on social media following the death of George Floyd, blasting them for posting ‘click bait.’

Cheyenne Floyd, 27, had some strong words for the cast of Teen Mom following the death of George Floyd. “As the only black mother on a all white show, your silence has said enough for me,” she began her heated post. “A black man was murdered in front of the world, stop posting click bait [sic] & post to make a change,” she wrote on Friday, May 29, seemingly calling out her Teen Mom co-stars Maci Bookout, Mackenzie McKee, Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood with the hashtag “#TEENMOMOG.”

The post comes just two days after the death of unarmed black citizen George Floyd in Minneapolis which has sparked global outrage. Cheyenne continued in a second tweet posted on May 28, “lastly, stop telling me Corys mom is white and I should be more sensitive about what I post because of his white side,” referencing her ex Cory Wharton, 29, who she shares daughter Ryder Wharton, 3, with. “I KNOW she’s white but if Cory was pulled over or targeted by the police all they will see is a BLACK MAN. You think they are gonna stop to ask if he’s mixed? NO,” she added.

As the only black mother on a all white show, your silence has said enough for me. A black man was murdered in front of the world, stop posting click bates & post to make a change. #TEENMOMOG — cheyennefloyd (@itskcheyenne) May 29, 2020

Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry, 28, showed her support for Cheyenne, re-tweeting her powerful message. “You’re not wrong!!!” the pregnant mom-of-three posted just an hour later, including three speaking head emojis. So far, Cheyenne’s Teen Mom co-stars have yet to reply to her message via social media.

Cheyenne has been actively using her platform over the past few days, writing “being black cannot be a death sentence” on Twitter on May 27, also referencing about her young nephew Baaz. “I couldn’t sleep..I cried just thinking of the conversations we will have to have with Baaz.. teaching him how to navigate this world as a black man.. it breaks my heart,” she shared in another emotional post.

The California native joins a growing list of celebrities and public figures who have taken to social media following George Floyd’s death. Posting an image of him wearing a shirt with the words “I can’t breathe,” LeBron James wrote, “Then, if we don’t, it goes unnoticed. I’m ready when y’all is… IT won’t STOP UNTIL WE STOP IT‼️” The NBA star added the hashtags, “#ByAnyMeans #LongLiveGeorgeFloyd #USorELSE,” just a day after sharing a split screen image of the kneeling MPD officer and Colin Kapernick.

HollywoodLife has reached out to MTV for comment from the other cast members, but has not heard back as of publishing time.