Kylie Jenner & Stormi, 2, Have Identical Smiles In Adorable Comparison Pics From Kylie’s Childhood

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster are twinning in a new post the proud mom re-shared on Instagram on May 27! They look so much alike in the side-by-side snap, which compares Kylie as a baby to her daughter today!

Twins! Kylie Jenner revealed just how much her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster looks like her, especially at that age, on Wednesday night. The Kylie Cosmetics billionaire, 22, took to her Instagram Stories to re-post a fan photo that compared her as a baby to a snap of Stormi from Scott Disick‘s birthday party this week.

The mother-daughter duo share a few similar features in the side-by-side snap, including their cheesy smiles, side-part hairstyles, and full cheeks. Not to mention, their jet black hair color is nearly identical. Despite decades between the two photos being taken, Kylie and Stormi’s resemblance is too cute.

(Photo credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram/goddess.Kylie)

The only difference about the photos is Stormi and Kylie’s style. Not too much has changed for Kylie, who’s rocking a sparkling pink outfit in her baby photo. Fans of Kylie will know that her favorite color is pink, which is why the walls of her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters, located in California, are mostly painted pink.

Meanwhile, in her baby photo, Stormi is dressed in a brown t-shirt and white shorts with a thick silver chain necklace. She’s pictured wearing colorful Nike sneakers — a style staple for Travis Scott‘s baby girl. Stormi’s dad is contracted through Nike and has released numerous custom shoes with the brand.

Stormi’s already becoming a fashionista in her own right, with the help of her famous parents, of course. Aside from her impressive collection of kicks, she often rocks her dad’s Astroworld merch, among other designer pieces. So, it’s only a matter of time before she starts to influence a younger generation, just like her mom. Kylie has said that she hopes to hand down her billion-dollar beauty and cosmetics brand to her daughter.