Sasha Pieterse Pregnant: ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Expecting 1st Child — Sweet Announcement 

Sasha Pieterse and Hudson Sheaffer are expecting a baby this October! The Pretty Little Liars actress, 24, shared the news in a post on Instagram that showed off her bare baby bump on Wednesday afternoon. Sasha revealed that her first pregnancy came just in time for the couple’s second wedding anniversary.

“We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you, we will be welcoming a precious little human this October!” the actress captioned her post, in which Hudson is pictured bending down to kiss her stomach. “Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy than on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time) Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!”

“Thank you for making me a mom and for always being my unwavering rock and safe place,” she continued, tagging her husband in the post. “You bring out the adventurer in me and I feel like my truest self when I’m with you, luckily that’s all the time! I love every part of you with every part of me and will continue to love who you are and who you become especially as we enter this brand new chapter. Happy Anniversary baby!”

Hudson also took to his personal Instagram page to reveal the exciting news. He shared a separate photo of Sasha looking down at her baby bump and cradling it in a black dress.

“Hot baby Mama Sasha. Happy anniversary @sashapieterse,” he captioned the post, also shared on May 27. “I’m constantly counting my blessings! You bring me so much joy it’s incredible. I can’t wait to see you with our baby! I love you more every day Sasha!”

(Photo credit: Hudson Sheaffer/Instagram)

Sasha and Hudson got engaged in 2015, and said “I do” in May of 2018. Their fairytale nuptials played out in a castle in Ireland. Sasha revealed that the couple obtained their marriage license in a selfie of the two on Instagram on May 2 (2018).

Many celebs showered the couple with well wishes and congratulatory messages, including Karrueche Tran, who wrote, “Omgggg!!!!!! I am so happy for y’all! Congrats!!” Actress Olivia Holt followed, writing, “Omg yes yes yes u r gonna be the cutest mamaaaaaaa!!!! congrats!!!!”

Congratulations to the happy couple! We can’t wait to see their pregnancy journey!