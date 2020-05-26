Kailyn Lowry is taking charge when it comes to some of the mean personal questions haters ask about her relationships and size of her family. The pregnant mom of three used a TikTok video to put them in their place.

Kailyn Lowry is getting creative in how to clap back at haters. The pregnant Teen Mom 2 star is expecting her fourth child, her second by ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. The MTV star has been taking heat from fans about why she’s having another baby with him, after Kail claimed that he’s been fairly absent when it comes to raising their two-year-old son Lux. The 28-year-old took to TikTok on May 26 to answer often-asked personal questions, and giving the sly reply “I don’t know.” Then she ultimately told everyone that they can mind their own business when it comes to her growing brood, which in addition to Lux includes sons Isaac Rivera, 10, by ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and Lincoln Marroquin, 6, by ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Kailyn could be seen wearing a black tank top while sporting a light layer of makeup. She had her hair pulled up in a loose bun atop her head and wore a pair of glasses while sitting outside. She kept shrugging her arms as the opening lines of Supa Dupa Humble‘s 2017 song “Steppin'” played over her video. The rapper repeatedly asked, “I don’t know,” as Kail mouthed along. Soon intrusive questions began popping up on screen, including “Why 4 kids?” and “Do you know what birth control is?”

Kail — who is pregnant with her fourth son — also shrugged and mouthed, “I don’t know” when the queries, “Are you gonna try for a girl? and, “Do you want any more?” hit the screen. She gave the same response for, “Aren’t you tired? and, “Will you have another baby dad?” in addition to Chris, Javi and Jo. Then when Supa Dupa’s lyrics broke in with “‘Cause I’m steppin’ on my toes, but I don’t stop,” the MTV star closed her mouth and looked directly at the camera. Her answer to all of the questions then popped up on screen which read, “I don’t ask y’all to babysit so mind your business.” At the bottom of the screen, Kail wrote next to an asterik, “*Any More,” about how she no longer lets haters’ intrusive questions get to her. Kailyn’s in her final trimester with her latest bundle of joy, so it’s nice to see that she’s not letting anyone else’s negativity get her down.