Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to get her followers’ attention with an epic photo of herself looking flawless while showing off long blonde locks and wearing an outfit that revealed her toned abs.

Kim Kardashian, 39, was looking amazing in her latest Instagram snapshot! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave off a fierce look as she bent over a sofa chair while wearing a white crop top and tight snakeskin pants in the epic photo and went barefoot as she showed off long blonde locks in front of a section of trees. Her makeup in the photo gave off a more natural look with soft tones and her beauty understandably captured the attention of her millions of followers, who didn’t hesitate to respond with compliments.

“Gorgeous,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “You’re so pretty.” Others commented on her fashionable pants and one follower admitted that they “like the view!” A plethora of heart-eyed emojis and hearts also filled the comments section, proving Kim’s star power is stronger than ever.

When Kim’s not sharing eye-catching posed photos of herself, she’s sharing posts that show how she’s been coping during her time in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. On May 22, she shared photos that showed her getting a workout in while wearing a brown and black animal print bikini that accentuated her curves and overall figure in flattering ways. “Quarantine Workout,” she captioned the pics. Before that, on May 20, she posted a series of equally impressive photos that showed her wearing a white bikini top and white leather chaps and admitted that she was “all dressed up and nowhere to go” in the caption.

We love seeing Kim’s incredible moments in and out of quarantine and look forward to seeing more in the days to come!