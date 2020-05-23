Larsa Pippen Reveals Why She Would Never Trash Jordyn Woods: ‘My Heart Is Not Built For Negativity’

Reality TV fans have accused Larsa Pippen of bullying Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF, Jordyn Woods, but the mom-of-four insists that’s just not her personality.

Larsa Pippen says she has never bullied or talked trash about Jordyn Woods and she never will. The 45-year-old has been slammed on social media for comments that she made in February 2019 shortly after Kylie Jenner’s former BFF was accused of getting cozy with Khloe Kardashian’s now ex, Tristan Thompson. But Larsa says that people are misinterpreting what she said and what is truly in her heart. “I don’t bully and trash anybody,” she tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “That’s not even my personality. I’m not even into that negative space. That’s not who I am.”

Larsa’s comment comes days after a Kardashian critic tweeted on May 13, “Don’t forget about Larsa Pippen bullying and trashing Jordyn’s name so bad that Kim [Kardashian] had to tell her to stop. They are honestly the worst.” Larsa defended herself, tweeting back, “I never trashed her. All I said is ‘tell the truth’ that’s it. If your dog attacks someone it’s your dogs [sic] fault not the person walking by. Period.”

As Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans (and haters) know in February 2019 Jordyn’s relationship with the reality TV family imploded after she was accused of kissing Tristan, 29, who was then dating her BFF Kylie’s older sister, Khloe. Shortly afterwards the now 22-year-old went on the Red Table Talk to explain her side of the story to her family friend, actress Jada Pinkett Smith. When news of the interview was revealed on the Hollywood Unlocked Instagram page, Larsa commented, “Can’t wait to see which version of her story she tells,” referring to Jordyn. “Hope it’s the same she told @khloekardashian when she checked her.”

If people thought Larsa was bullying Jordyn, Larsa says they got it wrong. “I don’t really talk about anybody to be honest with you,” the Kardashian family friend says. “That’s not my intention. My heart is not built for negativity. That’s not how it was supposed to come out. In any situation I just feel like, if you’re gonna talk openly, just tell the truth. That’s all I meant.”

“It wasn’t even about her,” she says, trying to put some distance between her comments and Jordyn. “It was just, if you’re going to have an interview and talk about things just basically say it all. I don’t do things publicly. That’s not the type of person I am. I handle my business in private. But, if you’re gonna be public about things – and it had nothing to do with anyone, it was just in general – if you’re gonna say something, say it all.” She adds, “I don’t know. I feel like everyone’s learned from that experience. Everyone’s grown. It’s so old.”

Rather than looking back, Larsa – who has just launched a new online business venture, Larsa Pippen Fitness – is looking forward, while raising the four children that she has with former Chicago Bulls player Scottie Pippen – Scotty Jr., 19, Preston, 18, Justin, 13, and Sophia, 11. “I’m really focused on my kids,” she says, “My fitness platform [and] my kids are the only things that [are] my motivation right now.”