Heiress Harris, 4, Flashes The Cutest Smile While Hanging With Her Older Brother Major, 12

Cute alert! Heiress Harris looks so adorable in this new pic as she hangs out in bed with her big bro, Major. So sweet!

Heiress Harris, 4, and her big brother Major, 12, are the most adorable duo! The kids of T.I. and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris were snapped hanging out together on their mom’s Instagram story — and it’s so cute! Little Heiress wore a purple and blue long sleeved top, as she pulled her hair up into a bun and flashed a sweet smile. Older sibling Major laid beside her in the bed, wearing a white tank top. Their proud mom Tiny captioned the story with a very simple red heart emoji.

It comes just one week after the cheeky toddler crashed her mom’s video chat with HollywoodLife‘s TV Talk! Although Tiny kept the focus on her family’s wellbeing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, raising her kids with her husband, and the May 11 episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, Tiny’s daughter, Heiress Harris, had other plans! Towards the end of the interview, the four-year-old TikTok star interrupted just to give her mom some love! Heiress swooped in out of nowhere to give her mom kiss, which is something Tiny teased fans will “see, a lot of that, love and kisses” throughout the rest of the season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.

On the subject of Heiress, Tiny dished on what’s next for the little TikTok phenom. For her next TikTok video, Tiny thinks her little one will probably do something set to the music of her daughter Zonnique Pullins, who released two new singles on May 4. “I think that she will probably do her sister’s because she’s been listening to those songs a lot lately so if she sees a TikTok coming up, that’s probably what she’s going to go to,” Tiny explained.

Of course, Tiny already has a few favorite TikToks her daughter has made. The singer and songwriter shared that her absolute favorite is “the one where she’s doing the facial expression where she’s got the little blue on — ‘Won’t Tell Nobody.’ That’s my favorite,” she revealed. Although she does have a soft spot for, “the one with the face where she’s like, ‘My mama put my daddy out.’”