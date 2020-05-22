Spencer Barnett Confronts His ‘Fears, Anxieties & Passions’ On New Song, ‘Welcome To My Mind’

When getting lost in thought with Spencer Barnett, don’t be frightened when it gets ‘a little dark sometimes.’ The alt-pop singer reveals how he deals with his mental ‘issues’ on his new track.

With a dash of Alice Cooper’s “Welcome to My Nightmare,” a pinch of The Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind” (especially during the chorus) and a whole lot of charm, Spencer Barnett pulls back the curtains to reveal his deepest, dearest, and darkest thoughts. On “Welcome to My Mind,” released on May 22, the Alt-pop singer behind “I’m Fine,” and “Reckless” Spencer spins a cautionary tale of getting too wrapped up in your thoughts. “Hearing things I think / I’ve gone delirious / I don’t know why / I act so serious,” he sings on the moody and eloquent song. Living up to his “genre-blending” reputation, “Welcome To My Mind” takes a hip-hop beat, adds some post-punk synths, slides in a college-rock melody for the chorus, and injects a dash of pop energy for the vocals.

The results are, in a word, delightful. Perhaps that’s unintentionally ironic considering the dark subject matter of the track. Though “Welcome to My Mind” demonstrates why Spencer is one of the brightest rising stars on the music scene, the song is about those moments when he finds himself in the shadows of his own thoughts. “‘ Welcome To My Mind’ chronicles my fears, anxieties, and passions,” Spencer tells HollywoodLife. “But more than anything, it talks about how to deal with your issues, not just acknowledging them.”

“Welcome to My Mind” is more than just an enchanting blend of everything that makes music great. It’s also the lead track off of the final installment of his three-part EP series, which is due out later this year. “Throughout my project, I focus on the themes of loneliness and isolation, despite living in such a busy and chaotic world,” says Spencer about his forthcoming EP. “On my new song, ‘Welcome to My Mind,’ I discuss my fear of opening up to new people and how it affects me. In the past, I’ve written about my feelings through the lens of a relationship, but with this new single, I didn’t want people to read between the lines to understand me as a person and an artist.”

The New York City-born, Los Angeles-based singer (who is described as a “bicoastal heartthrob”) has been working alongside major producers since he was 14. Now, at 19-years-old, he’s poised to become your next big obsession. Though 2020 has put the world under lockdown (and it may be a while before concerts are entirely back), Spencer can be found on all your favorite playlists, including Spotify’s New Music Friday, Pop Rising, A-List Pop, and Breaking Pop. Or, you can just close your eyes and fall into the recesses of your thoughts while listening to his new track. Just don’t fall too far.