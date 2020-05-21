Lori Loughlin & Husband Mossimo Giannulli To Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal

After Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli indicated they were going to fight the charges over their alleged role in the college admissions scandal, the disgraced ‘Fuller House’ star now says she’ll plead guilty.

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal, the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts announced Thursday (May 21). Lori will reportedly plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud while Mossimo will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

If the judge presiding over the case approves the plea deal, it will see both the actress and her hubby will avoid spending years behind bars. Under the plea agreement, she will serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine, and have two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service. Her husband’s plea agreement will see him serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine and spend two years under supervised release ( and he’ll have to complete 250 hours of community service.)

The judge needs to approve the deal first. “Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case. We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a statement.

