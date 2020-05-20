Serena Williams’ Daughter, Olympia, 2, Poses In Adorable Teal Two-Piece & Sunglasses — See Pic

There was absolutely ‘no shade’ when Serena Williams shared the cutest photo of her two-year-old daughter, Olympia, to her Instagram grid, featuring the toddler posing-up in a teal bikini with fun sunglasses!

Two-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is no shady baby! Serena Williams captured her sweet daughter in a new photo she shared to her Instagram on May 20, featuring the toddler in a teal bikini with a ruffled top and sunglasses that featured snowflakes on the white frames! Olympia, ever the sassy toddler, struck a pose with her hands on her hips for her adoring mom, who captured her daughter’s gorgeous natural hair in the snap, too! “No shade here,” the tennis living legend, 38, captioned the sweet photo.

Little Olympia has been the biggest star on Serena’s social media account, and has seriously brightened up fans’ days as Serena and her family continue to quarantine in their Florida home. In fact, Olympia has appeared on more than just Serena’s Instagram grid. In a May 13 IG video that Serena shared with her over 12 million followers, Olympia made a cameo in her mom’s makeup tutorial. “I’m cute,” the two-year-old shouted at the camera, upon seeing reflection in the mirror. Amused by her little girl’s shenanigans, Serena couldn’t help but agree. “She’s cute,” the 23-time Grand Slam champion said to the camera.

Beyond her appearances in her mom’s Instagram posts, Olympia has been featured on her own social media platform giving fans some of the cutest content on the internet. On May 3, Olympia literally brightened up everyone’s day with a post that was shared to her IG account. In the photo, Olympia wore a stunning gold dress-up gown, reminiscent of Belle in Disney’s Beauty & The Beast, while giving her little pink and purple toy car a nice spring cleaning with a garden hose! Making the image all the more perfect, Olympia’s car featured a license plate with the word ‘princess’ written on it!

There’s no doubt that Olympia is her mom and dad, Alexis Ohanian‘s, 36, little princess. Over the course of their time in quarantine, Serena and Alexis have both shared such sweet moments with their daughter, who gets cuter each and every day! We cannot wait to see what her inspiring mom and innovative dad share with fans next!