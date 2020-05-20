Nancy Pelosi Compares ‘Inappropriate’ Trump To A Child With ‘Doggy Doo On His Shoes’

At a COVID-19 press conference, Nancy Pelosi put Donald Trump on blast for being ‘so completely inappropriate.’ The House Speaker even said she was just giving Trump a ‘dose of his own medicine’ with her ‘morbidly obese’ comment.

The week kick-started with Nancy Pelosi, 80, calling Donald Trump “morbidly obese,” but the House Speaker had harsher words saved for her press conference over the COVID-19 response on May 20. Rather than issuing another short diss, though, Pelosi fully called out Trump when a reporter changed the topic to ask, “Is it appropriate of the president to accuse a TV host of murder on Twitter?” This was in reference to former Florida Republican congressman and current Morning Joe MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough, whose intern passed away during his term in 2001. Despite police ruling the death “accidental,” Trump (backed with no evidence) took to Twitter on May 12 and wrote, “When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida. Did he get away with murder? Some people think so.”

“You’re asking me about the appropriateness of the actions of this president of the United States? So completely inappropriate in so many ways that it’s almost a given,” Pelosi responded to the reporter. She couldn’t help but compare Trump to a kid — which has become a common comparison these past few weeks. “It’s like a child who comes in with mud on their pants or something — that’s the way it is, they’re outside playing. He comes in with doggy doo on his shoes and everybody who works with him has that on their shoes, too, for a very long time to come,” Pelosi added, making it clear that she’s not a fan of Trump.

Pelosi claimed medical experts have the same thoughts as her.“I hear doctors talk to me about saying, ‘What’s matter with him?’ The things he says are so inappropriate for a president of the United States,” Pelosi continued. “There’s a word somebody used to me. They said you would understand it better if you knew what a confabulator is — look up the word confabulator — someone who just really doesn’t even know what the truth is. And just says anything. And because he says it, then he believes it.” For context, a “confabulator” is a person who replaces gaps in their memory with memories that didn’t actually happen (which is an actual condition).

Nancy Pelosi said President Trump is like a child "with doggy doo on his shoes" and that doctors have asked her, "What is the matter with him?" https://t.co/jZgfeFKUF2 pic.twitter.com/Lh92kELgDc — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 20, 2020

Pelosi also defended her choice to call Trump “morbidly obese” during an interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN on May 18. Due to his “weight group,” she was worried about Trump taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent COVID-19 (the FDA has specifically advised people who haven’t tested positive for coronavirus to not take the anti-malarial drug). “I gave him a dose of his own medicine. He’s called women one thing or another over time, and I thought he thinks that pacallsses off as humor in certain cultures,” Pelosi told another reporter, making an excellent point (Trump has certainly not refrained from giving his thoughts on women’s weight in the past). Pelosi further pointed out her jab was a medical observation; she added, “I was only quoting what doctors had said about him, so I was being factual in a very sympathetic way.”

Trump didn’t take too kindly to Pelosi’s comment about his weight, however. “Pelosi is a sick woman. She’s got a lot of problems — a lot of mental problems,” he said at a press conference on May 19.