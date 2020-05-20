Mika Brzezinski Calls Trump ‘Sick’ For Reviving Conspiracy Theory About Joe Scarborough

‘Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski has had enough of Donald Trump’s untrue attack tweets about her husband Joe Scarborough. She has asked Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey to take down Trump’s tweets falsely accusing the MSNBC host of ‘murder.’



Donald Trump‘s latest rage tweet falsely accusing MSNBC’s Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough of “murder” has crossed a line with his wife and co-host Mika Brzezinski. The 53-year-old broadcast journalist called Trump, 73, a “sick person” after the president used a May 20 tweet about about his former aide Roger Stone to falsely attack Joe again. Trump called the 57-year-old a “psycho” and demanded a “cold case” be opened into the death of an intern 20 years ago, even though it was already ruled accidental and due to an underlying heart condition. Now Mika has going straight to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to get Trump’s Twitter account taken down for violating the company’s policies, especially when it comes to spreading lies and dangerous disinformation.

Mika called Trump a “cruel, sick, disgusting person” on the air after he tweeted, “Roger Stone has been treated very unfairly. How about that jury Forewoman, does anybody think that was fair. DISGRACEFUL! Stay tuned. @FoxNews And guys like Low Ratings Psycho Joe Scarborough are allowed to walk the streets? Open Cold Case!” Mika launched a scathing on-air attack on Trump for continuing to hint that Joe killed former intern Lori Klausutis. She died in 2001 while working in Joe’s Fort Walton Beach, FL congressional office when he was a U.S. Representative for Florida’s 1st District. The medical examiner determined her cause of death was accidental, as she hit her head on a desk after fainting due to an undiagnosed cardiac condition. Also, Joe was far away in Washington D.C. when Lori’s death occurred in Florida.

Mika then took to Twitter to demand that Trump’s account be taken down for continuing to spread disinformation. She began by writing, “I will be reaching out to head of twitter about their policies being violated every day by President Tump. Hope my call is taken. Please retweet if you agree.” She then followed it up with, “@jack At what point is @Twitter a part of this? TAKE DOWN TRUMP’s ACCOUNT— the world world be safer. Retweet if you agree,” while sending the tweet directly to CEO Jack Dorsey. “@jack please take my call today. Please stop allowing your platform policies to be abused by the day. It’s called libel,” Mika added in a third tweet before telling followers, “A call is being set up with @jack and the GC. Thanks for your interest. I will keep you posted.”

Trump’s May 20 accusation was the third time in under a month that he’s gone after Joe about the death of his intern almost two decades ago. On May 12 Trump tweeted, “When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida. Did he get away with murder? Some people think so. Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn’t it obvious? What’s happening now? A total nut job!”

BRAVO Mika Brzezinski "Donald…You're really a cruel, sick, disgusting person….you won't even wear a mask to protect people from your germs, but the germs you are Twitter….Twitter you will be hearing from me!" Mika then setup a call with Twitter! 👏pic.twitter.com/tlkEQmr2xO — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) May 20, 2020

.@jack At what point is @Twitter a part of this? TAKE DOWN TRUMP’s ACCOUNT— the world world be safer. Retweet if you agree — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida. Did he get away with murder? Some people think so. Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn’t it obvious? What’s happening now? A total nut job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

Mika also pointed out how Twitter did delete tweets from another world leader when it came to spreading misinformation about COVID-19, and wondered why the service hadn’t done the same with Trump’s false claims. She tweeted, “Curious @twitter Why not delete Trumps misleading tweets?” and linked to a Buzzfeed News article about the social media service deleting two videos from Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro in March that contained false or misleading information about COVID-19. “Twitter recently announced the expansion of its rules to cover content that could be against public health information provided by official sources and could put people at greater risk of transmitting COVID-19,” a spokesperson for the platform told BuzzFeed News about their decision at the time.

Mika’s mission continued throughout the day. Around 7:20pm EST, she responded to a viewer who told her, “They’re making money off of him by the hour, Mika. Don’t expect a guy who’s busy milking a cash cow to also be a good human being @Jack #Twitter,” referring to Jack Dorsey allowing Trump to stay active on Twitter. Mika tweeted back, “It’s just crazy that Trump, the chief law enforcement officer of the US is using the power of the presidency to harass someone who is a critic — Nuts that this is accepted. Nuts.#democracy.” Joe has been a fierce critic of Trump during his presidency, and even more so amid the tycoon’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic response.