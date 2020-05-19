Pink’s Daughter Willow, 8, Debuts New Buzzcut Hair Makeover — See Pics

Not only does Pink’s daughter, Willow, and her husband Carey Hart share the ‘same barber,’ but the same sense of adventure too. Willow debuted her punk makeover while tackling rock climbing with her dad!

Pink’s daughter Willow Sage Hart, 8, looked like a rock star while rock climbing! The adventurous child debuted her punk hair makeover while ascending indoor mountains with her dad Carey Hart, 44, which the retired motorcycle racer shared photos of on May 19. Willow got her buzzcut from the same person who tends to her dad’s hair! “Got some climbing in w/ my lil spider monkey. We have the same barber 😂😂,” Carey captioned the photos. He added, “Have a great day everyone.”

Willow loves experimenting with her hairstyles, just like her 40-year-old mom. In Sept. 2019, Willow opted for an extra edgy look by shaving half of her head. The rebellious look was reminiscent of her mom’s ‘do at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, when she as she accepted her Video Vanguard award!

Willow even tried her hand at barbering by grabbing an electric razor and shaving her dad’s head during their quarantine. Pink joked that her daughter and husband are “going Full Metal Jacket” — well, the military haircuts in the 1987 film are in trend! If you’ve been on TikTok lately, it seems like everyone’s shaving their heads to pass the time during their quarantines.

It’s good to see Pink’s tribe in high spirits again, considering the health scares that recently fell upon this family of four. Pink and her son Jameson Moon Hart, 3, both tested positive for COVID-19 in March, which was followed by a round of frightening symptoms. “This is the scariest, scariest thing I’ve ever been through in my whole life,” Pink admitted on the April 8 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The “So What” singer, who suffers from “bad asthma,” even had to use her Nebulizer Machine for the first time in 30 years because she was unable to breathe one night. Thankfully, Pink revealed on April 3 that she and Jameson re-tested and discovered the lethal virus left their bodies.