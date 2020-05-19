See Pics
Aeko Brown, 6 Mos., Sucks On His Fingers In Adorable New Pics Shared By Ammika Harris

Chris Brown & Ammika Harris
Chris Brown’s son, Aeko is growing so fast! He looks adorable in a series of new snaps his mom, Ammika Harris shared on May 18. Take a look at his cute overalls and bucket hat!

Aeko Brown is living his best life sucking on his fingers in new photos mom, Ammika Harris posted to Instagram on Monday night. The 6-month-old is pictured smiling in the sun with a bucket hat on in four separate snaps, which appear to have been taken in a car. Aeko looks adorable in a tiny pair of yellow overalls with a white tee underneath.
“When I talk about love, I’m talking about him. Whole heart in a human form,” Ammika, 26, captioned the collage of closeup photos of her son. She shares Aeko with Grammy-winning singer, Chris Brown, 31. The pair, who often flirt on social media, seem to be co-parenting very well together.
Fans in the comments section couldn’t get over how fast Aeko is growing. Many pointed out how beautiful his porcelain skin, full eyebrows and big brown eyes are. But, fans couldn’t decide who Aeko looks like — Chris or Ammika.
(Photo credit: Ammika Harris/Instagram) 
“Little Chris Brown,” one fan wrote. “He looks so much like Chris” another added. “Mini breezy,” one more fan wrote. But, opposing opinions challenged the latter.
“He looks just like you omg,” one fan commented about Ammika, adding a heart-eyes emoji. Then, there were critics who credited both parents for creating such a “beautiful” baby boy. “You and Chris’ genes snapped, he’s so adorable,” another fan commented.

Chris is currently quarantining at home in LA. It’s unclear if Ammika is still in Germany with their son and her family. In February, the model and Aeko headed to Europe to visit her loved ones. While there, the trip overlapped with the COVID-19 pandemic. A source previously shared with HollywoodLife that Chris is in constant communication with Ammika and is on FaceTime with his son amid the global health crisis. Chris is also dad to daughter Royalty, 5, who he shares with his ex, Nia Guzman.