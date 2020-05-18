Kim Kardashian Reveals How Fit She’s Keeping In Quarantine While Modeling SKIMS Tights 

Kim Kardashian showed off her amazing figure in a pair of black tights during fittings for SKIMS at home on May 17! And, we’ll have what she’s having. The mom of four flaunted her abs in the new snap!

Kim Kardashian isn’t letting quarantine affect her fitness. The mom of four flaunted her flat tummy and toned legs and arms in a new photo from SKIMS fittings on Thursday night. She is pictured standing in her massive closet in a pair of sheer black tights and a black bra.

“My blonde hair was just a wig,” Kim, 39, wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. Earlier in the day, she donned a platinum blonde wig, which led fans to believe that she changed her hair in quarantine. “Cleaning out my closet and doing @skims fittings today,” she continued. Meanwhile, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian shared emojis in the comments, praising their sister’s rockin’ bod.

Kim’s new closet snap came after she received a special delivery from (her favorite) Sour Broz Bread Co. She shared videos to her Instagram Stories that showed loaves of homemade bread that the company had sent her. The bread even had “KKW” written on it in flour. In one video, Kim previewed a slice of bread, lathered in butter that she was about to eat. — So, we’ll have what Kim’s having if it means looking like this!

(Photo credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

Despite her Sour Broz treat, Kim has been very good about her diet and fitness regimen while quarantined at home in Calabasas, CA. She continues to show off her socially distanced daily workouts with her trainer Melissa Alcantara. Their outdoor workouts usually include sprints, ankle weights and other intense circuits.

Kim recently promoted Alcantara’s new book, Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program, which details her fitness journey, workouts, recipes and the 26-week program that she created for healthy mind and body. Fans may recall that Kim began working with Alcantara after she was scrolling through Instagram and loved what she saw. Kim reached out about working with her, and it’s been a match made in heaven ever since!