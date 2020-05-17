Stormi Webster Hair Makeover: Mommy Kylie Jenner Debuts Her Sleek Bun & It’s Too Cute For Words

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to post a series of photos that showed her adorable two-year-old daughter Stormi rocking a ‘new hairstyle’ that included a bun and two colorful barrettes.

Stormi Webster, 2, is learning all about the beauty of various hairstyles through her mom Kylie Jenner, 22, and her latest one is totally working for the tot! The proud makeup mogul shared some photos to Instagram that showed her little mini-me with her hair pulled back into a cute bun in the middle of her head and a purple clip and red clip on the side of her head. She wore a matching red, purple, blue, and white tie-dye shirt T-shirt, gray shorts and white socks and sneakers with the look and appeared to be happily walking around in the pics. “tried a new hairstyle on my baby today 😫😍♥️💜,” Kylie captioned the post.

Fans were quick to respond to Stormi’s new hair with some delightful comments, proving Kylie had a win with the look. “Classy,” one fan wrote. “She’s sooo adorable,” another complimented while a third called the pics “a whole attitude.” Stormi’s aunt Kim Kardashian, 39, also responded to the pics and wrote, “The cutest!” along with an emoji that showed off two pink hearts.

Before Kylie posted Stormi’s hair makeover pics, she shared an incredibly funny and sweet video of her baby girl testing her patience with a bowl of chocolates. The set-up was part of a challenge going around the internet that tests kids’ willpower when their parents put out a treat in front of them and ask them to wait to take a bite until the parent comes back from the other room in a minute or two. Stormi made sure to wait for her mama to return before taking a chocolate but it sure wasn’t easy! The sweet daughter of Kylie and Travis Scott, 28, could be seen sitting and waiting in the video while telling herself, “Patience, patience, patience, patience” before Kylie came back and she expressed her excitement for finally being able to eat a chocolate by screaming and smiling from ear-to-ear.

We love seeing Kylie’s memorable moments with Stormi during her time of quarantine. From challenges to new hairstyles, it’s all very entertaining and we look forward to seeing more.