Ammika Harris Cuddles Baby Aeko, 5 Mos., After Chris Brown Confesses His Love For Her On Her Birthday

Baby Aeko is looking so much like his dad Chris Brown! Proud mom Ammika Harris shared the cutest photo of her baby after celebrating her 27th birthday.

Ammika Harris, 27, is so in love with her 5-month-old son Aeko Catori Brown! The influencer shared a sweet pic of Aeko sitting with her on a bed as she pulled a striped shirt over his head on Sunday, May 17. He looked a little confused by the action as he hilariously stared off to the left. “I mess with him way too much,” Ammika, clad in a cobalt blue tank top, captioned the adorable image. With his big brown eyes, we can’t get over how much Aeko looks like his dad Chris Brown, 31! Ammika also shared a hilarious video of Aeko getting in a baby sized workout in his Finding Nemo jumper, which appears to be keeping him busy!

The new posts come just a day after the PrettyLittleThing partner celebrated her 27th birthday. “Thank you for all the birthday wishes!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you!” she began another post on her Instagram story, including a photo of her snuggling with an adorable dog. “I really had the best time!! Quarantine make[s] you enjoy the smallest but the most important things in life! Having friends and family is the most beautiful gift. I have everything I could ever as[k] for. Thank you for my love[d] ones who made the day so special for me,” she gushed.

The Taurus celebrated her birthday with a stunning photo that showed off her toned tummy, interestingly captioning with a lyric from Chris’ new song “Go Crazy” feat. Young Thug. “Everything you do is amazing,” she wrote, which is a line from the tune’s catchy chorus.

Chris also took to social media to pay tribute to Aeko’s mom, expressing his love for her! “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BOO. THE ONLY OTHER PERSON THAT LOOKS AT YOU THE WAY I DO IS AEKO… WHEN WE FIRST MET I GOT ON YA NERVES…you told me I talk too much… ,” he began, including a glam shot of Ammika in an oversized sweatshirt. “SO THEN I SHUT THE F— UP AND STARTED LISTENING! YOU ARE LIGHT, YOU ARE LOVE, and you are BEAUTY. THIS YO DAY…. I LOVE YOU. TELL MOMS THANK YOU! @ammikaa,” the singer wrote.