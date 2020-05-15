Travis Scott: Why Fans Are Convinced His Sexy ‘Solitaires’ Lyrics Are About Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott didn’t opt for subtlety in his verse on ‘Solitaires,’ his new collab with Future that dropped on May 15. His suggestive lyrics — and use of a certain nickname — left fans to speculate if they were a shout-out to Kylie Jenner!

Travis Scott, 28, just added more fuel to rumors as fans wonder if he and Kylie Jenner, 22, are back together, hooking up or simply co-parenting! Some fans think he gave a very obvious shout-out to the makeup mogul in “Solitaires,” Travis’s new collab that arrived with the May 15 release of Future’s album High Off Life. “When they let us off of lock’, man, we gon’ make that shit pop / Been humpin’ wifey for so long, she got a limp when she walk,” Travis rapped.

The first line — “when they let us off of lock” — is a reference to California’s stay-at-home order. After Mother’s Day, which Travis celebrated with Kylie on May 10, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that “Travis is still quarantined with Kylie.” Then, in the second line, most presumed that “wifey” is a nickname reserved for Kylie, given that they share daughter Stormi Webster, 2, and are always with one another (even if their relationship status isn’t clear). While it’s unclear if there’s any significant meaning or correlation between these lyrics (Travis could’ve just been going for the rhyme), fans couldn’t help but put on their detective hats.

“Wait.. On Solitares [sic] By #future and #TravisScott on #highofflife. Travis says ‘Been humpin’ wifey for so long, she got a limp when she walk’ did him and kylie get back together?,” one fan asked on Twitter. Another fan noticed this line as well, tweeting, “Travis Scott just said something bout humping his wifey and all I can picture is Kylie Jenner shaking a chihuahua off her leg and I think that sums up how I feel about this future album.”

Alas, Travis and Kylie haven’t revealed if they’re dating again since news of their split broke in Oct. 2019. We’ve heard that the situation is a bit complicated, like many relationships are. “Kylie and Travis are still in the same space they have been in for the last few months. Trying to figure out co-parenting and trying to see if there is anything more there for them both romantically. It is a slippery slope to say the least, and every day provides a different turn in the story. It seems some days they want to be friends and parents and the next day they want to be more. They don’t know really how much they want to take things and are dealing with the process day in and day out,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife shortly after the parents celebrated Easter together on April 4.

About a month later, another source gave an update on where these parents and exes stand. “Travis and Kylie are getting along so well, one of the silver linings of this quarantine is how much time they are getting to spend together,” the other source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife after Mother’s Day on May 10. “Travis has been going above and beyond to be there for her and Stormi. He put so much thought into Mother’s Day for her this year it actually made her cry.”