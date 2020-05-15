See Pics
comment 1 Comment
Hollywood Life

Melania Trump Ditches Mask At Girl Scouts Event After Urging Americans To Follow CDC Guidelines

Melania & Donald Trump
Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock
US President Donald J. Trump (L) delivers remarks to members of the news media beside First Lady Melania Trump (R), at the South Lawn of the White House before departing by Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 15 October 2018. Trump travels to the Florida Pandhandle and Georgia to view damage from Hurricane Michael. Before departing, Trump said he had spoken to the Saudi King Salman, regarding missing Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi, and that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with the Saudi King. US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House, Washington, USA - 15 Oct 2018
Donald Trump, Melania Trump. President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, pause as they tour the Taj Mahal, in Agra, India Namaste Trump, Agra, India - 24 Feb 2020
Donald Trump, Melania Trump. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between LSU and Clemson, in New Orleans Trump CFP Championship Clemson LSU Football, New Orleans, USA - 13 Jan 2020
US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend a reception at No.10 Downing Street ahead of the NATO meeting in London. NATO 70th Anniversary Summit, London, UK - 03 Dec 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

Just like her husband Donald, Melania Trump attended a recognition ceremony without protective gear! The President also snapped photos with Girl Scouts just inches away from their faces.

Melania Trump, 50, is back to ditching her face mask. The First Lady attended a presidential recognition ceremony at the White House on Friday, May 15, along with her husband President Donald Trump, 73, who also opted not to wear a protective face covering or gloves. The pair were seen greeting a group of in-uniform Girl Scouts at the Rose Garden ceremony, with the President handing out paper certificates to several honorees.

Donald also snapped photos with each Girl Scout just a mere inches away, clearly not practicing the recommended six feet of social distance. Notably, the Girl Scouts all wore protective cloth face masks for the event as they posed next to President Trump. In other photos, adult attendees appear to be following the CDC’s guidelines around masks, with the NYPD’s Spencer Garrett sporting a white latex pair of gloves, as well as U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams wearing a mask. At a separate event on the same day, Donald’s daughter Ivanka Trump, 38, also set an example with her black cloth mask while touring the Coastal Sunbelt Produce in Laurel, Maryland.

The photos of the President and First Lady come just five weeks after Melania stressed the importance of wearing face masks to her 14.2 million Twitter followers. “As the CDC studies the spread of #COVID-19, they recommend people wear face cloth coverings in public settings when social distancing can be hard to do,” she tweeted on April 9, including a video of herself reading the same message. “Remember, this does NOT replace the importance of social distancing. It is recommended to keep us all safe,” she added, holding a white face mask.

First Lady Melania Trump is seen attending a presidential recognition ceremony without a face mask on Friday, May 15. (Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock)

President Trump also reminded Americans that wearing a mask is a “recommendation,” despite continuing to not follow guidelines himself. “I just don’t want to wear [a mask] myself. It’s a recommendation. I am feeling good,” he said during a Coronavirus press briefing on April 3. “I don’t know, somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute Desk, the great Resolute Desk, I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens — I don’t know, somehow, I don’t see it for myself,” he went on. Just weeks later, his personal valet tested positive for COVID-19 on May 7.

Donald Trump & a Girl Scout
President Donald Trump is seen posing with a Girl Scout at recognition ceremony on May 15. Despite social distance guidelines to maintain six feet of distance, Donald just inches away from the young woman. Stefani Reynolds/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Despite her lack of face mask, Melania stunned for the May 15 event in a white dress by one of Michelle Obama‘s go-to designers Jason Wu. She paired the knee-length, floral printed number with a bright orange pump for the event, showing off her picture-perfect blowout and highlights. “It was inspiring to hear about the acts of kindness & compassion that @girlscouts Troop 744 has been showing to front line workers during this unprecedented time. This is one of just many examples of the spirit we celebrate through #BeBest!” she tweeted about the event on May 15. Both the President and First Lady were all-smiles for the outdoor occasion, walking hand-in-hand as they departed the serene Rose Garden.