‘Family Crisis’ Preview: Honey Boo Boo Confesses Her Secret About Jennifer To Pumpkin

Alana has been withholding information from Pumpkin. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Mama June: Family Crisis,’ Alana reveals Jennifer has entered Harper in the same pageant as Ella.

There’s only two days before Ella’s pageant, and there is still a lot of training left to do. This is Ella’s very first pageant! She is following in her aunt’s footsteps, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is trying to get little Ella prepared for the pageant in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 15 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis. Ella’s performance isn’t the only thing Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon needs to worry about. Alana knows something that Pumpkin doesn’t.

“So I haven’t told Pumpkin that I told Jennifer and Jennifer said she was going to entire Harper into the exact same pageant that Ella is going to be in,” Alana reveals. “So this practice is really important because if I teach Ella everything I know about pageants she’s definitely going to win best dress, best smile, best hair, best personality, and the big one — people’s choice.” However, this landslide victory is not going to be easy. Ella’s practice isn’t going so well. Ella is only 2 years old, after all.

At one point, Ella starts to twerk in front of the mirror! “She can’t twerk on stage!” Alana yells at her sister. Alana adds: “This pageant is serious. She must win.” Pumpkin wants to know why Alana is making such a big deal about this pageant. Winning isn’t everything.

“Because Harper’s in the pageant!” Alana confesses to Pumpkin. That’s something Pumpkin didn’t see coming. Needless to say, Pumpkin is pissed. Now she’s got to deal with Jennifer — again. She’s also got to make sure Ella beats Harper in this pageant! Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.