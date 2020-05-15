At Home With Kandi Burruss: ‘RHOA’ Star Reveals How She’s Preparing For Her 44th Birthday

Kandi Burruss turns 44 on May 17, and she’s focused on staying fit for her big day! The ‘RHOA’ star is the latest Bravo-lebrity to reveal their quarantine routine in our new’At Home With’ series! Kandi also revealed she’s writing new music!

Kandi Burruss is putting in the work when it comes to her quarantine workouts. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 43, is focused on a short-term goal — to look good as hell for her 44th birthday on May 17! The Bravo star is currently quarantining at home in Atlanta with her husband, Todd Tucker, her daughter Riley, 17, and the couple’s son Ace, 5, and 5-month-old daughter, Blaze. Kandi, who reminded fans on Instagram that it’s officially “Taurus season,” takes us inside her quarantine activities in HollywoodLife‘s “At Home With…” series, below!

What are you doing to work out or stay fit at home? We are doing really good working out, because my cousin was staying with me at first and he’s a trainer. But, he left us, so we kind of fell off. But, I’m going to get back on it, because my birthday is coming up on May 17th and I want to be fine for my birthday!

What are you binge-watching during quarantine? Ozark! I’m on Little Fires Everywhere, which I love as well as. I’ve been watching D’Mitria’s new show. — She’s on Motherland, on Freeform. Since we’ve been on quarantined I’ve been binge watching so many shows. Have you seen The Voice on Amazon Prime? — I love that as well. My favorite, favorite show period was The Godfather of Harlem. It’s a really great show on FX. Zero Zero Zero on Amazon Prime (I believe it’s on) — that’s really good.

What are your at-home quarantine essentials/what did you stock up on? Applesauce cups. I love applesauce cups. Yogurt and those protein nuts or whatever. Our house has everything. Juice, paper towels, napkins. I was even stocked up on tampons! I am not lying, because I was like, ‘Uh oh! I don’t know if we’re gonna run out, so let me stock up!’ And formula, baby formula and diapers. I’m stocked.

What’s on your quarantine playlist? No, actually I don’t [have a playlist]. I just listen to songs that I wrote recently, so nobody would’ve heard what I’m talking about.

When this is all over, what are you looking forward to doing the most? I’m looking forward to writing new music and working on more songs, so I’m excited about that. I recently re-did my publishing deal, so I want to write songs for other people and myself. I want to work on writing new music. — That is like the next step, for me.

