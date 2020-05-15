Ivanka Trump Steps Out In Mask After Father Donald Refuses To Wear One Even At A Mask Factory 

Ivanka Trump stepped out in Maryland on May 15 with a black mask on her face amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She wore the protective gear for a tour of a produce facility — unlike her dad, who failed to wear a mask during a May 5 visit to a mask factory.

Ivanka Trump isn’t taking a page out of her father, President Donald Trump‘s book when it comes to wearing protective gear amid the global health crisis. The first daughter, 38, was pictured wearing a black mask with an American flag pin on it while touring the Coastal Sunbelt Produce in Laurel, Maryland. The mother of 3, who sported a dark Kenneth Cole jumpsuit and Chanel flats, walked around and spoke with employees at the facility on Friday afternoon.

In one photo (below) Ivanka looks on as an employee carefully handles produce. The worker, who wore a white mask with a plastic cover over it, was dressed in a white coat with blue gloves and a hairnet on. Other snaps showed Ivanka touring the facility and interacting with staff.

Ivanka stepped out with a mask on a little over a week after her father, President Donald Trump opted not to wear one during a visit to Honeywell International Inc. factory in Phoenix, AZ, on May 5. The factory has been mass-producing N95 masks to help in the fight against COVID-19. And, despite being at mask factory during a global pandemic — not to mention, a sign near the entrance of the facility stated, “Please wear your mask at all times” — President Trump, 73, still chose not to wear a mask. Nonetheless, he didn’t mind wearing a pair of clear protective goggles, for some reason.

Ivanka Trump speaks with employees during a tour of Coastal Sunbelt Produce in Laurel, Maryland on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Ivanka Trump observes a work day at Coastal Sunbelt Produce in Laurel, Maryland on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Ivanka’s trip to Maryland came just a few days after news broke that her personal assistant tested positive for coronavirus. However, the assistant has reportedly been working remotely for the past several weeks and has not been in physical contact Ivanka, according to CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins. Both Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, 39, tested negative for COVID-19 on May 8, hours before the news broke about her assistant’s diagnosis.