‘Niki & Gabi Take Bahamas’ Preview: Alex Goes Off On Rachel For Shoving Her

Alex and Rachel get into it when Rachel complains about her bruises in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Niki & Gabi Take Bahamas.’ Alex calls out Rachel for shoving her and an argument ensues.

The drama is heating up in the Bahamas! Rachel Weiss walks into the room and shows off her nasty bruises to Alex DeMartino and Wot Dennis in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 16 episode of Niki & Gabi Take Bahamas. Rachel reveals the whole inside of her thigh is bruised. “Why are you in here showing us that after you shoved me on the streets?” Alex asks Rachel.

Rachel tells Alex that she did not shove her. Alex doesn’t let her off easy. Rachel continues to deny any shoving. Alex and Rachel get into it, and it’s pretty nasty. They don’t hold back. Wot is just sitting there taking it all in. Rachel says that if she did any type of shoving that Alex would be a “pancake on the street.” Yikes.

The synopsis for the series reads: “Welcome to island life where anything goes! Niki and Gabi are escaping the suburbs for a vacation to the Bahamas with a few of their best friends. Will it be all fun in the sun or will relationships be put to the test?”

The series also stars Niki DeMartino, Gabi DeMartino, Collin Vogt, Nate West, Jesse Marie, Alex Byrd, and more. Niki and Gabi are twin sisters who garnered a massive following from their YouTube channel that focuses on beauty, comedy, and singing. Gabi notably made a cameo appearance in Ariana Grande’s iconic “thank u, next” music video. The sisters released a pop EP album called “Individual” in 2018.

The new season premiered in April 2020. New episodes of Niki & Gabi Take Bahamas are available on the AwesomenessTV YouTube Channel every Saturday.