‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Preview: Briana Reveals To Tee Tee That She Got Punched By Egypt

Briana admits to Tee Tee that she’s not ‘really doing very well’ after her fight with Egypt in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop.’ Briana tells Tee Tee that something is ‘wrong’ with Egypt.

Tee Tee and Briana do some catching up in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 14 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, and they have a LOT to talk about. Tee Tee shows off her growing baby bump via FaceTime. When Tee Tee asks Briana how she’s doing, Briana is brutally honest. “I’m not really doing very well,” Briana says. She reveals that Egypt punched her. Needless to say, Tee Tee is stunned.

“I am shocked,” Tee Tee says in her confessional. “I don’t even have words for what Briana’s telling me because it’s so hard to like believe that Egypt actually hit someone even, but that Egypt hit Briana. This can’t be real.” Briana adds that it was a “sucker punch” and she didn’t even bruise.

“Something’s wrong with Egypt,” Briana tells Tee Tee. “She doesn’t even look the same. She looks almost possessed at this point. When you look at her face, she just looks unhappy and a lot darker than she ever did.” In her confessional, the producer tells Briana that she was “telling Tee Tee something is wrong with Egypt.” That’s when Briana goes off. “I’m not talking about this b*tch anymore ’cause I just thought about all the things that this stupid ho did. I’m not in the mood for that sh*t,” Briana snaps.

While FaceTiming Tee Tee, Briana makes sure to note that all this drama leads back to Sam. “Sam is a cancer. Everything he comes into contact with he infects with his bullsh*t,” Tee Tee says.

The synopsis for the May 13 episode reads: “Fists fly between Egypt and Briana and the battle lines are drawn! Twist and Sam go head-to-head. Romeo goes ballistic over the drama and enlists Eric to summon everyone to a sit-down. Romeo’s request enrages the Simmons family.” Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.