Khloe Kardashian Breaks Down How She Motivated Herself To Work Out When She Was At Her Heaviest

Khloe Kardashian admitted she had ‘no idea’ what she was doing when she started working out and explained how she got better over time on her sister Kourtney’s show ‘Poosh Wellness Wednesdays.’

Khloe Kardashian, 35, sat down with sister Kourtney Kardashian, 41, on May 13 to discuss her weight loss journey on May 13 and revealed how she went from not working out at all to making it a part of her life. The mother-of-one appeared on Kourtney’s livestream show Poosh Wellness Wednesday when she gave details about the challenges she went through once she started trying to get fit while at her heaviest weight and admitted it was quite a process to get and ultimately stay motivated.

“When I first started working out it was agony,” Khloe said during the stream. “When I was heavier and when I was more unhealthy, I had no idea what I was doing, I think I started two days a week for like the first two weeks, and then I advanced to Monday, Wednesday, Friday. And I believe, you can’t get it all in a day. You can’t…you have to listen to your body and yes, sometimes our eyes are bigger than our stomach if you will. We think, ‘Oh I can do that. That’s a breeze. Let me do X, Y and Z’ and then you’re so exhausted or you’re hurt or you’re too sore that it discourages you from going back the next day. So I think we have to set small milestones and then reward ourselves. ‘Wow, I haven’t worked out ever and now I’m going to start Monday and Friday.’ And then you have to praise yourself and maybe watching what you’re eating during that time but start slow. And that’s the key.”

Khloe went on to talk about how working out and making the decision to stay fit at all times is a commitment and not an easy one, and she also explained that most of the time, it takes a while for people to get to where they feel healthy and comfortable. “I think everyone just thinks, ‘Oh, I’m going to work out and I’m going to lose all this weight, in two months.’ It doesn’t work that way,” she said. “It’s really a lifestyle change…but if you do it too drastically, most people can’t do things cold turkey. You gotta, I think ease yourself into it and there’s a method to that and that’s why I think if you make it a lifestyle and do small changes throughout the month and then the next month you set different goals. And then the month after that you add on to those goals and keep doing that. That’s always what I say to people who are trying. It’s going to be a long journey but it’s going to be the most rewarding journey. Then you’re never going to feel it’s too much to handle.”

Khloe’s latest comments about staying fit and healthy come after she’s already been very open about her weight loss journey over the years, including when she lost her pregnancy weight after giving birth to her two-year-old daughter True in 2018. She admitted to losing 40 lbs, which is what she gained while carrying her baby, in a tell-all interview in July 2019. “I gained 40 pounds during my pregnancy. I was 203 lbs. when I delivered, which blows my mind,” she said in the interview. “You think you’re going to have a baby and all of it’s going to come out, and then you leave the hospital and you’re like, ‘What is going on? Why do I still have all of this weight?’” The beauty went on to explain that once she got clearance from her doctor, she went back on a regular workout routine to get back into shape.