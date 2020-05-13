Brandi Glanville Is Finally Spilling Her ‘Truth’ On ‘RHOBH’ Amid Denise Richards Drama: See Tease

Brandi Glanville took to Twitter to share a photo that appears to show her filming a confessional at home and wrote an eye-catching caption about a ‘truth cannon’ and a hashtag for ‘RHOBH.’

Brandi Glanville, 47, got the attention of The Real Housewives Beverly Hills fans on May 13 when she shared a thought-provoking photo and caption to Twitter that may indicate what’s to come on the Bravo series, especially when it comes to the headline-making scandal with co-star Denise Richards, 49. The reality star tweeted out a pic that showed her sitting and filming what appears to be a confessional at her home and although she didn’t reveal exactly what it was for, she did tag RHOBH in the tweet. “Truth Cannon Strikes Again #SeeYouSoon #RHOBH,” she captioned the tweet along with a peace sign emoji.

Brandi may not have explained that the “truth” she is talking about in her latest tweet refers to the hookup she claims to have had with Denise in 2019, but since the 10th season of RHOBH is in full swing and one of the major storylines is about the situation, it’s easy to understand why anyone would think that’s what’s on her mind. Denise, who is married to Aaron Phypers, 47, denies the claims that she got intimate with Brandi and even sent a cease and desist letter to her to keep her from talking publicly about the situation, but Brandi’s tweet may promise that something more is to come.

Fans of Brandi, who will appear as a guest in this season’s RHOBH, made sure to respond to her tweet with their opinions and hopes for what’s to come. “I can’t wait!!” one user enthused. “Edge..of..my..seat..,” another wrote. “Yasssss i was worried you weren’t gonna get confessionals. Thank god!” a third commented.

It will be interesting to see what’s to come in the Brandi and Denise situation on RHOBH but from the looks of Brandi’s latest tweet, both ladies may have a chance to explain their sides of the story, which could make or break the current opinions of their co-stars and many fans of the series.