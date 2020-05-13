‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: A World Series Champion Is Revealed As The Rhino

‘The Masked Singer’ finals are just one week away. During the season 3 semi-finals, the final 4 hit the stage once again and the Rhino was the one to go home just before the finale.

It’s down to the final 4 on The Masked Singer. The semi-finals will eliminate one masked singer before the season 3 finale. SNL alum Jay Pharoah is the guest panelist. The Night Angel is the first semi-finals performance of the night. The Night Angel reveals that someone close to her passed away years ago, and it “ripped” her world apart. Her clue package also features a soccer ball and football. She puts her own awesome twist on Lil Wayne’s “How To Love.” The celebrity guesses include Dawn Robinson from En Vogue, Ciara, and Kandi Burruss.

The Turtle performs next. He admits he felt “pigeon-holed” in his career when he was first starting out and was “too scared to go out of my comfort zone.” The Turtle reveals that Robin Thicke is his childhood idol! He wows with his performance of “Jealous” by Nick Jonas. The guesses for the Turtle are Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, and Justin Guarini.

As for the Rhino, he says he “faced many failures” early on in his career. He also wore a mask to hide his “shame” at one point. He’s always wanted people to see this side of him. The Rhino performs a sweet rendition of “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw. Ken Jeong guesses former MLB player Barry Zito and Jay goes with Blake Shelton.

The Frog is the last to perform. With The Masked Singer, he’s “redefining” who he is to the whole world. He drops hints about basketball again and notes that he’s on tour right now. His performance of Naughty by Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray” is sensational. Nicole Scherzinger admits that the Frog could very easily win season 3. The guesses include Chance the Rapper, Bow Wow, and Lil’ Fizz.

The masked singer going home this week is the RHINO! This means that the Frog, Turtle, and Night Angel are your season 3 finalists. The Rhino is… Barry Zito! Ken was right!