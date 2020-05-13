See Pic
Hollywood Life

Alia Shawkat, 31, Brad Pitt’s Good Friend, Bikes In Her Own Unique Style & Protective Gear

Alia Shawkat on a bike ride in LA
Snorlax / MEGA
Alia Shawkat Ugg and Eckhaus Latta Collaboration Event, Cocktails, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Aug 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Alia Shawkat, Brad Pitt's reported possible girlfriend, shows off her quirky style as she goes for a bike ride. 12 May 2020 Pictured: Alia Shawkat. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA664045_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Alia Shawkat leaves Brad Pitt's gated community on her bicycle. The actress and artist who has recently been romantically linked to the Oscar winner was seen riding her bike out of Brad's gated community and back to her home which is minutes away in the Los Feliz neighborhood of L.A. Although Brad has dismissed his romantic link to the Arrested Development star, he was recently quoted by a Geo TV reporter saying: “He thinks Alia is one of the most beautiful people in the world but he looks at her as more of a sister and has come to count her as one of the most important people in his life.” Pictured: Alia Shawkat BACKGRID USA 18 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Alia Shawkat 'Animals' Film Premiere, Sundance London Film Festival, Picturehouse Central, London, UK - 31 May 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Editor

Who says you can’t mix prints? Alia Shawkat did just that with her colorful ensemble during a bike ride in LA on May 12! The actress was dressed in a red and green Hawaiian shirt with purple plaid pants and blue sneakers.

Alia Shawkat‘s fashion can be described in two words — bold and bright. The Arrested Development actress, 31, turned heads while on a bike ride through LA on Tuesday. She was photographed solo in a red Hawaiian shirt with green and white flowers and purple plaid pants. — A clear indication that mixing prints and patterns is in! The art-lover folded her pants at the bottoms to show off her blue platform sneakers.

Alia, who donned a pair of black tinted sunglasses, wore a protective mask to cover her nose and mouth amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The state of California is currently under a stay-at-home order until May 15. It’s unclear where she was headed.

This wasn’t the first time Alia was pictured biking around LA during quarantine. At the end of April, she was spotted riding her same blue bike (with a tall seat and handle bars) near Brad Pitt‘s gated community. Alia has been in the news for her close relationship with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor.

Alia Shawkat on a bike ride in LA

Alia Shawkat on a bike ride in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (Photo credit: Snorlax/MEGA) 

Although the stars are just friends, they sparked romance rumors at the beginning of March when they attended a Thundercat concert together in Los Angeles. They also hit up In-N-Out burger during the same night.

Before that, Alia and Brad were the subject of dating rumors after a slew of outings in late 2019. First, they were seen at Mike Birbiglia’s comedy show in October. The next month, the actors attended both, an exhibit at the Wilding Cran Gallery in Los Angeles and Kanye West’s opera, Nebuchadnezzar. However, neither star confirmed a romantic relationship.