Aeko Brown, 5 Mos., Drools While Waiting For More Food From Mom Ammika Harris In Sweet New Pic

chris brown
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Little Aeko Brown is quarantined in Germany with his mom Ammika Harris, and appears to be having a great time as he drools over his mom’s food!

Cute alert! Baby Aeko Brown absolutely drooled over his dinner, in a new Instagram pic shared by his proud mom Ammika Harris. She took to Instagram on May 12 to share the sweet snap of her five-month-old son, whom she shares with Chris Brown“please mommy” she captioned the shot, which showed Aeko strapped into a high chair, drooling over his food. Relatable! The R&B singer’s mini-me looked just like him, as he donned a head of thick brown hair, and wore a cute white tee which featured a green and red stripe, along with a lion print. “He is so cute , father’s twin,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Aww the cutest baby ever.”

Earlier in the week, the 26-year-old model posted an Instagram selfie, sharinf a massive dose of cuteness with her 890,000 followers. “Meet my amazing best friend,” Ammika captioned the carousel post. The first shot showed the brunette beauty hugging her mini-me, as he smiled sweetly at the camera. The next clip was shot in black and white, and showed the adorable tot playing with his mom’s hair. So sweet!

The third and final shot showed Ammika in a royal blue tank top which she paired with gold necklaces, as she snuggled up to Aeko, who looked just like his dad in a white top featuring a cute tiger print. “AWWW HES SO PRECIOUSSS,” one fan commented, while hundreds of others dropped heart eye emojis in the comments section. It came just days after Ammika made Chris’ 31st birthday extra special by sharing several Instagram photos of Aeko playing with a Polaroid pic of his daddy.

View this post on Instagram

“Please mommy” 🥺

A post shared by Ammika Harris (@ammikaaa) on

In the first two pics, the infant was seen in a bright orange Gucci onesie laying in his crib. The third pic was in dramatic black and white and featured Aeko sitting up. He had a massive smile on his precious face while holding on to the photo of his papa. The pic was so special that Chris’ mom Joyce Hawkins shared it on her Instagram with the caption, “OMG!!! IM IN TEARS!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY FROM AEKO!!!” It had to have meant the world to see her grandson looking so happy while holding a photo of her own son.