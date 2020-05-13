’90 Day Fiance’s Jorge Nava Shows Off 128 Lb. Weight Loss In 1st Photos Since Prison Release

Jorge Nava is a free man! The ’90 Day Fiance’ star showed off his incredible 128-pound weight loss transformation in a series of photos after his prison release.

90 Day Fiance alum Jorge Nava, 30, has officially been released from prison. Following his release from the Arizona State Prison Complex in Phoenix, Jorge posted three photos on his official Instagram page of himself on the outside. “The sky is the limit #freedom,” Jorge captioned the photos. The 90 Day Fiance star also flaunted his 128-pound weight loss in a white t-shirt and jeans while sitting on a lavish white Corvette. He’s never looked better!

Jorge was committed to a lifestyle change, even if he was behind bars. He opened up about his weight loss journey while in prison. “I wanted to be in the best physical and healthiest shape possible,” Jorge told E! News. “I feel healthy and energetic. I feel overall more confident with myself.” Jorge revealed that he and a fellow inmate worked out at 4 a.m. and in the afternoon, focusing on “military-based” workouts and “a lot of jogging.” He admitted that he had a “really bad diet” before he went to prison and cutting out fast food, energy drinks, and soda drastically changed his diet.

Jorge was released from prison early after over 2 years behind bars. His original release date was Aug. 2020. He was arrested in Feb. 2018 on felony charges for possession of marijuana for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the intent to transport and/or sell marijuana. He later accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison.

Jorge is also a single man now. Jorge confirmed his split from wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko, 24, back in April 2020. He admitted that he believes their relationship fell apart after his weight loss transformation.