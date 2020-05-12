Howard Stern Tells Trump’s Supporters: He ‘Despises’ You & Would Never Let You Into His Hotels

Howard Stern tried to give Donald Trump’s devoted followers a wakeup call. The radio host (and Trump’s ex-pal) claimed the POTUS ‘loves the famous’ much more than his actual voters!

It’s the ultimate irony: Howard Stern claimed that Donald Trump is not so fond of his MAGA fan club. The outspoken radio host, who was once pals with the 73-year-old POTUS (Trump even attended Howards’ 2008 wedding), shared this revelation during his SiriusXM show on May 12. “One thing Donald loves is celebrities, he loves the famous. He loves it. He loves to be in the mix,” Howard told his listeners. He insisted Trump much prefers A-listers over his blue collar supporters — which is why he likened Trump’s predicament to an episode of The Twilight Zone, since the current commander in chief has essentially lost Hollywood’s favor.

“The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most,” Howard continued. “The people who are voting for Trump for the most part…he wouldn’t even let them in a f—ing hotel. He’d be disgusted by them.” To prove his point, Howard brought up the exclusive Palm Beach resort in Florida that Trump purchased in 1985, where he often retreats to for weekend and holiday getaways. Taunting his listeners, Howard added, “Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience.”

Howard then said something that may catch some by surprise: “I don’t hate Donald.” Despite regularly calling out Trump on his radio show, Howard clarified that he actually despises the people who gave Trump so much power. “I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence,” the radio host said. In fact, Howard would even make up with Trump if the president resigned from his post!

“I do think it would be extremely patriotic of Donald to say, ‘I’m in over my head and I don’t want to be president anymore,’” Howard mused. “It’d be so patriotic that I’d hug him and then I’d go back to Mar-a-Lago and have a meal with him and feel good about him because it would be such an easy thing to do.”

Howard really can’t fathom how Trump can remain in office for much longer, especially after he proposed the idea of injectable disinfectants to fight COVID-19 at a White House press conference on April 22. Trump later claimed he was just posing a “sarcastic” question to reporters, but just five days later, Howard publicly announced that he’d be voting for Trump’s rival Joe Biden in the upcoming 2020 election. “What’s it going to take? I don’t get it. I don’t think there is anyone left who will vote for him,” Howard said on the April 27 episode of his SiriusXM show. “I am all in on Joe Biden. You see the wall that’s right next to you, I’ll vote for the wall over a guy who tells me that I should pour Clorox into my mouth. Listen, I think we are in deep sh*t. I think we could have been ahead of this curve.”