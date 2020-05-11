Khloe Kardashian Faces Fan Backlash After TP’ing Kourtney’s House During A Shortage

Fans were not happy with Khloe Kardashian after she covered her sister, Kourtney’s, house with toilet paper amid the COVID-19 outbreak, calling out the reality TV star for being ‘out of touch.’

Khloe Kardashian is being called out for using toilet paper to cover her sister, Kourtney Kardashian‘s, home on May 10! A number of fans and haters took to Facebook to comment on the Good American mogul’s, 35, latest prank with her nephew and Kourtney’s son, Mason Disick, 10. One commenter was not at all pleased with Khloe’s actions. “I was hopeful that they would all just go away,” they wrote. “This just shows you how out of touch they are with reality. People in the real world have so much more important things going on now.”

But the backlash didn’t end there. Another commenter left a scathing message on Facebook, calling Khloe’s actions, “a disgusting display of privilege when so many are hurting and have little to nothing at this time!” The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star did, however, have some fans on her side. “Come on now. This is not hurting anyone,” another person wrote. “Where they all live is exclusive, so it’s not hurting that area either. Everyone, take a deep breath. Everything will be fine.” But even that supporter was dealt a clap back of their own! “It’s wasteful plain and simple,” another Facebook user replied back. “One might expect this from teenagers, but grown women should know better.”

Khloe’s latest prank on Kourtney went down on May 10, Mother’s Day. “So I haven’t had this much excitement in months,” the 41-year-old mother-of-three could be heard saying during her Instagram story. Kourtney showed off the outside of her house, where trees, bushes, and more were completely covered with TP. “This is what I come out to; this is what Mason and Koko do when they have a sleepover,” she said. Even upon the clip’s circulation, fans were not impressed by how casual Kourtney was about the whole thing.

Khloé Kardashian & Mason Disick covered Kourtney Kardashian's house with toilet paper. 🧻 pic.twitter.com/oaBZ4HvCpc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 10, 2020

“Khloe Kardashian proudly toilet papers Kourtney Kardashian’s mansion as a prank, even though there’s a worldwide shortage of toilet paper,” one Twitter user wrote. Another fan commented, “there are people who really need that and are desperately searching for it. next time please think before you post something like that kourtney.”

As the coronavirus pandemic grew far more serious during the months of March and April, citizens across the United States found it incredibly difficult to find rolls of the household necessity in any store, especially due to over-purchasing of the product. As the COVID-19 crisis continues in the U.S., over 1.3 million Americans have been tested positive for the virus, and over 78,000 citizens have lost their lives, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.