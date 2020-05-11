Katy Perry Reveals Type Of Mother She’ll Be & Lionel Richie Admits He ‘Can’t Wait’ To See Her As A Mom

Katy Perry’s ready to meet her baby girl, and she knows exactly what kind of mother she’ll be. Her fellow ‘American Idol’ judge, Lionel Richie, says he totally agrees!

As Katy Perry‘s due date approaches, the pop star is beginning to think about what kind of mother she’ll be once she welcomes her and Orlando Bloom‘s little girl into the world. Katy spoke to outlets including HollywoodLife after the special Mother’s Day episode of American Idol, on May 10, and shared her prediction. She’ll be firm, but fair, and very fun. I think a triple F.” There’s no doubt about that! Katy literally dressed up as Dumbo’s mom, with her little puppy as Dumbo himself, for The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, the same night American Idol aired. She’s going to be such a fun mom.

Her American Idol judge, Lionel Richie, couldn’t agree more. “You know, I think Katy is going to discover… she’s going to be a fun mom, first of all,” he told the press pool. “And I can’t wait to see Halloween [and] Christmas. I think Halloween and Christmas are going to be the best times ever cause Katy gets to do what she really does best, which is dress up. It’s going to be so much fun for the baby. I just think she’s gonna be a great mom.” He’s right; along with her Dumbo cosplay, Katy seriously walked around the 2019 Camp-themed Met Gala dressed like a giant hamburger and used to regularly pretend to be a cupcake.

“Just knowing Katy. I mean what child, especially a girl… it’s like dress-up every day,” Lionel said. “In hand sanitizer costumes,” Katy joked, referencing THIS iconic American Idol getup. Katy has a lot on her plate right now, juggling her music career, American Idol, postponing her wedding, and being heavily pregnant amid a pandemic. The “Swish Swish” singer confessed in a Facebook Live session that she’s fighting as hard as she can to stay positive.

Her strategy is to continue planning for the arrival of her daughter, recognize her feelings, and chill out by listening to a little Bob Marley. “Some days, you know, you lose perspective,” she explained. “Like, I was showering, and I was like, ‘Gotta be grateful, gotta be grateful, no matter what you’re going through, you’ve got to be grateful. I know that there’s probably a lot of people going through a lot of intense things right now.’”