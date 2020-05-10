Boyz II Men was the surprise musical guest on ‘SNL’ and slayed with their tune ‘A Song For Mama’! Babyface joined the trio on guitar for the perfect Mother’s Day tribute.

It’s always a good time for Boyz II Men! Trio Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman — accompanied by song’s producer Babyface — performed their 1997 tune “A Song For Mama” on SNL in celebration of Mother’s Day. The group sounded absolutely incredible as they belted out the sweet song, honoring moms all around the world! “You taught me everything/Everything you’ve given me/I’ll always keep it inside You’re the driving force in my life, yeah,” they all sang from their home studios, as Babyface was perched in a hallway with his guitar.

The song was featured on their 1997 album Evolution, but is also remembered as the soundtrack Soul Food. As the group sang in the black-and-white video, photos of the various SNL cast members and their mothers flashed across the screen. “Mama, Mama you know I love you/Mama, Mama you’re the queen of my heart/Your love is like tears from the stars,” they continued singing the chorus, later sharing a screenshot of the performance to their official Instagram account. “Happy mother’s days….. @nbcsnl,” they wrote, adding “@babyface thank you for sharing this special day/moment! #mama.”

Saturday Night Live has chosen to go the surprise-route with their at-home episodes, declining to announce details about a host or performer ahead-of-time. Chris Martin, 43, made his return to the series with a stunning rendition of Bob Dylan‘s classic “Shelter From The Storm.” Chris showed off his vocal range as he crooned in his home studio area, decked out with art by his kids. The tune — originally released as part of Bob Dylan’s 1975 studio album Blood On The Tracks — was an interesting choice, yet the perfect quarantine metaphor: song deals with the feelings of not knowing what one truly had until its gone.

Miley Cyrus, 27, upped the ante on her April 25 appearance, also opting to go for a cover. Singing Pink Floyd‘s “Wish You Were Here,” the former Disney star slayed her at-home fireside set up. The moody red light perfectly suited the vibe of the raw song, which — yet again — was the perfect choice amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. Joined virtually by her talented guitarist for the pared down performance, the “Slide Away” singer stunned in an all-black ensemble and red lipstick.

Outside of Chris and Miley, season 45 has been chock full of A-Listers when it comes to musical guests! Billie Eilish, 18, kicked the season off with her signature tune “Bad Guy,” followed by Taylor Swift, Chance The Rapper, Justin Bieber, and more! Canadian star The Weeknd was the last in-studio musical guest, slaying with back-to-back tracks off his latest album After Hours. He debuted the track “Scared To Live Again” on the show, keeping up the bloody face and red jacket look from his recent short film, aptly named after his latest album.