Kris Jenner Shares TB Pic of MJ, 85, With Blonde Wig & She Looks Just Like Kendall

Kris Jenner celebrated Mother’s Day with a photo-filled post that showed off memorable moments with her family, including her mother and ‘mentor’ MJ, who looked similar to her granddaughter Kendall in one snapshot.

Kris Jenner, 64, made sure to show her appreciation for her mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, 85, as well as her six kids when she took to Instagram to post a series of photos in honor of Mother’s Day on May 10, and one pic showed the similar features between a grandmother and granddaughter! In the snapshot, Kris, Kris’ daughter Kim Kardashian, 39, and MJ can be seen posing and smiling while wearing what appears to be blonde wigs and MJ looked a lot like Kris’ other daughter Kendall Jenner, 24. Check out Kris’ post and the pics HERE!

In addition to the MJ and Kendall lookalike pic, Kris shared a black and white throwback pic that shows her and all of her kids, including Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, 35, Rob Kardashian, 33, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner, 22. She also shared eye-catching pics of her 10 grandchildren with their parents and with her and they were all truly memorable moments.

Kris’ caption for the post was endearing and loving and proved how grateful she is for all the mothers in her family. “Happy Mother’s Day!! To my mother, MJ, thank you for teaching me to be the best mother I can be, through the lessons you instilled in me as a mother, friend and mentor,” the caption began. “I could not have asked for a more amazing mother and I love you so much.”

She went on to talk about her own experience as a mother. “Being a mother is the most incredible blessing, and I thank all of my kids for giving me the opportunity to love, teach, grow, and learn as a mommy and a grandmother,” she gushed. “Seeing my babies become mothers has brought me so much joy and I thank God for my family every day. To my beautiful daughters who are moms, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kylie, I am so proud of you today and every day!! To all the moms, moms-to-be, aunts, godmothers, sisters, friends and mother figures out there who hold their families together in the best times and during the challenging times, let’s celebrate you today! #HappyMothersDay ❤️”