Idina Menzel & Ben Platt Unite For Gorgeous ‘Aladdin’ Duet On ‘Disney Family Singalong’

The Disney gods have blessed us. Idina Menzel and Ben Platt teamed up for a perfect rendition of ‘A Whole New World’ from ‘Aladdin’ during the ‘Disney Family Singalong’ special.

Two of the most magical voices came together for one incredible duet during The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II on May 10. Idina Menzel, 48, and Ben Platt, 26, stunned with their performance of “A Whole New World” from the Disney hit Aladdin. Idina and Ben have incredible voices on their own, but when they come together, the music is impeccable. “A Whole New World” is one of the most beloved Disney songs of all-time, and Idina and Ben did the song justice and more.

Idina is no stranger to the Disney world. She’s known for voicing the role of Elsa in the Frozen movies. Her co-star Josh Gad, who voices Olaf, performance “When I Am Older” during the Disney special. While we wouldn’t have minded hearing Idina sing “Let It Go” again, this Idina and Ben duet was a dream. Both Idina and Ben are Tony winners, so there was never any doubt these two would make beautiful music together. Cast them in a movie together, Disney!

Just days before The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, Ben released a brand-new single titled “So Will I.” His highly-anticipated concert film will hit Netflix on May 20. The upcoming second season of Ben’s show The Politician is expected to be released this summer. Idina’s next movie is the live-action Cinderella with Camila Cabello. Idina will play the evil stepmother, according to Billboard.

The performances for the second edition of The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II also included John Legend and Jennifer Hudson, Katy Perry, Halsey, Rebel Wilson, Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter, and more. During this dark time, these stars are bringing the magic of Disney to our TV screens.