Alec Baldwin’s ‘Donald Trump’ Gives Virtual High School Commencement Speech Chugging Clorox On ‘SNL’

It’s a wrap on 45! ‘Saturday Night Live’ produced their season finale with a third virtual edition, kicking off with a virtual high school graduation!

Saturday Night Live returned for its’ third social-distanced edition on May 9, and the episode didn’t disappoint! Alec Baldwin made an epic return as President Donald Trump right from home to give the high school commencement speech we were never expecting. Kate McKinnon opened addressing the students logged in via Zoom, noting that she had to go with the classes “8th choice” after Barack and Michelle Obama, Axl Rose, “the dude from 90 Day Fiance” and others declined — but it turned out the President got one vote!

“Here I am, here I am, people applauding!” Alec’s Trump began, as Heidi Gardner admitted that she was the student who placed the vote. “Congratulations to the class of COVID-19 — wow…now my valet got the virus, so I had to my own makeup. I had to resort to a Liza Minelli TikTok makeup tutorial,” he hilariously admitted it, before going on to talk about — what else — himself. “I’ve been treated very poorly,” he said, going back to talk about how “lucky” the students were to be graduating. “I’m going to make sure college is open in the fall…my college was ranked the number one craziest scam every year it was open!”

The President seemly lost the attention of the “teenagers” — including Aidy Bryant, who hilariously rocked a University of Phoenix t-shirt — as they began requesting Dr. Anthony Fauci. “Sure, everyone loves Fauci…don’t you hate when the elite medical experts tell you what to do he asked?” as he — erm — coughed. “Good old invisibility juice,” he noted, before going on to chug Clorox bleach right from the bottle! “Ewww,” a male voice exclaimed, as multiple grads began dropping off of the Zoom, missing his last piece of advice to “never wear sunscreen.”

Welcome to Virtual High School Graduation. #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/rPrATQeMQ1 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 10, 2020

For the third time in a row, the show declined to confirm a host or musical guest in advance, but took to social media to announce the latest episode. “Season Finale this Saturday,” a tweet from May 7 read, adding a double exclamation mark and their hashtag “#SNLAtHome.” The tweet included a hilarious video of various cast members getting ready for the episode, technical difficulties and all. Following an epic open of different hosts saying, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!” the clip quickly cut to a confused Kate McKinnon starring into her webcam! “Do we start recording now?” Colin Jost could be heard asking, as Pete Davidson noted, “my camera fell.” It happens to the best of us. We aren’t sure what sketch Bowen Yang was working on, but that bright orange wig definitely suited him!

SNL produced an episode outside of the legendary Studio 8H for the first time in 45 years on April 11. Tom Hanks — who had just recently recovered from the deadly Coronavirus, which he contracted in Australia — appeared as the surprise host, along with unannounced musical guest Chris Martin. “Ever since being diagnosed, I have been more like America’s dad than ever before since no one wants to be around me very long, and I make people uncomfortable,” Tom quipped in his opening monologue.

While the April 25 episode didn’t technically have a host, Brad Pitt slayed in an epic cold open as Dr. Anthony Fauci! “I would like to thank all the older women in America who have sent me supportive, inspiring and sometimes graphic emails,” Brad’s Fauci hilariously opened, going on to correct some of the misinformation put out by President Donald Trump surrounding COVID-19. Miley Cyrus also appeared as the musical guest, covering Pink Floyd‘s iconic “Wish You Were Here.”