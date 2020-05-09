Kourtney Kardashian Wishes ‘Beautiful’ Nephew Psalm, 1, A Happy Birthday With Sweet Throwback Photos

How adorable! Kourtney Kardashian posted the cutest photos of her cradling Kim’s son Psalm West when he first came home a year ago.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, celebrated nephew Psalm West‘s 1st birthday with the sweetest memory. The Poosh founder shared a gallery of photos from Psalm’s first day at home to her Instagram account on Saturday, May 9, and we can’t get over the photos. “Happy birthday Psalm, beautiful boy with that special energy,” the proud aunt captioned the images. Kourtney lovingly cradles Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s then-newborn Psalm in the photos, and looks so in love with her nephew!

Psalm is such an angel in the snaps as he dozed away in Kourtney’s arms! He looked so cozy in his white sleeper and warm gray blanket as the pair enjoyed a sunny moment outdoors. The photos were taken at the family’s get together to meet Psalm for the first time last year, which was also featured on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians! The always-stylish Kourtney rocked the silk “Zodiac Blouse” by designer Emanuel Ungaro, along with a ’90s-inspired pair of ripped jeans for the casual dinner.

Kourt’s followers were loving the photos, and took to the comments to share their thoughts! “So beautiful…,” Rob Kardashian‘s ex Adrienne Bailon commented, adding a sparkle emoji. “Love hm so much,” Kim’s right-hand Tracy Romulus posted. “You’re the best auntie,” fan @ildaojalaa gushed, while follower @1_najma_1 quipped that little Psalm was “Rob’s twin.”

Kourtney’s adorable post comes after Kim shared a cute black-and-white video of her youngest! The 1-year-old inquisitively placed his hand on his face as he relaxed on his stomach in a black sweatsuit. “My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today!!!!!!” the KKW Beauty founder began her caption. “Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm,” she added.

Grandma Kris Jenner also shared a cute throwback photo to celebrate Psalm’s special day! “Happy Birthday to our sweet little Psalm!!” the captioned a carousel of photos, including one of her kissing him on the cheek. “You are the icing on our family cake precious baby and I love you so much… thank you for that delicious smile you give me every single time I see you. It makes my day… my heart is so full of love for you …God Bless You Psalmy …,” she added.