Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why Kris Jenner Is ‘Sabotaging’ Her Summer Body– Watch

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram story to share a video clip showing some yummy treats from her mom Kris Jenner and playfully admitted it’s not helping her figure.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, seemed to indicate she was about to enjoy some delicious-looking donuts despite the calories when she shared a video clip to her Instagram story on May 8! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts box of the sugary treats in the clip, and admitted her mom Kris Jenner, 64, was the one responsible for them. “omg @krisjenner is sabotaging my summer body,” Kourtney playfully captioned the video.

Kourtney’s admission about her body comes after she’s been spending time in quarantine for the past couple of months like most other Americans and from the looks of her latest posts, she’s missing being able to show off that summer body. On May 6, she shared a throwback photo that showed her showing off her abs in a Calvin Klein sports bra and black jeans. “throwback to set life,” she captioned the pic, indicating she’s missing life outside the home.

A few days before, on May 4, the mother-of-three shared a photo of herself sitting with her seven-year-old daughter Penelope during their 2019 vacation in Sardinia. She was wearing a tan crop top that showed off her abs just like her other photo and matching shorts. Although it was definitely a stunning snapshot, Kourtney seemed to focus on her Penelope’s well-being in the caption. “Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God’s plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved. Things I tell my daughter,” the sweet caption read.

Since summer is just a few weeks away, we can bet Kourtney is gearing up for the hot days and eye-catching outfits. Until then, we’ll be on the lookout to see if she decides to share more throwback photos soon!