‘Family Crisis’ Preview: Pumpkin Hopes A Sleepover Will Help Alana ‘Wipe Her Mind’ Of Mama June

Alana is making friends and asks Pumpkin if she can have a sleepover in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Mama June: Family Crisis.’ Pumpkin thinks this is a great idea amid the Mama June drama.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson opens up to Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon about how she has a friend whose family member has a drug problem like Mama June Shannon. “More people go through this than you think. It’s not just us,” Pumpkin says to Alana in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 7 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis. Pumpkin is excited that Alana has started making friends. Alana even asks Pumpkin about having a sleepover!

Pumpkin is surprised and excited about his. All she tells Alana is that there can be no boys at this sleepover. Pumpkin says that Alana can have the sleepover at her house. “I’m really excited because if anybody has it hard going through this whole situation it’s definitely Alana,” Pumpkin admits. “I’m glad now though that she has friends. Now she wants to have a sleepover. I just think it’s going to be good for her all the way around. I think that she needs positive energy, and I think that she needs something to be able to wipe her mind of Mama.” After that heartbreaking therapy session, this is exactly what Alana needs.

Pumpkin says she’ll be the “coolest mom known to man.” Alana rolls her eyes and asks Pumpkin not to embarrass her. Pumpkin’s cool, young, and hip. She’s got this covered. She’s going to make sure Alana and her friends have the best time on this girls’ night.

The synopsis for the May 8 episode reads: “A hidden camera catches shocking Mama and Geno activity as their court case escalates; Alana longs for home; Sugar Bear’s embarrassing secret enrages Jennifer.” Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.