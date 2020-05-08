Anthony Hopkins is getting in on the latest dance craze sweeping the globe! The revered actor took part in Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ challenge and showed off his perfect moves, before seemingly challenging two more equally famous actors!

Everyone’s getting creative and trying to find new sources of entertainment while in quarantine. But Anthony Hopkins may have just taken the cake as the next viral sensation! On May 7, the Oscar-winning actor, 82, took to TikTok for the very first time to show off his groovy moves on the social media app, set to Drake‘s infectious tune “Toosie Slide.” Like a pro, The Silence Of The Lambs star put everyone to shame, showing viewers how to bring their “right foot up, left foot slide” and vice versa. Even before the lyric instructions hit, the actor was already boogying to the music in front of the gorgeous paintings in his home.

As soon as the dance portion of the video was over, however, Hopkins was ready to dole out the challenge to two fellow heavyweights of the big screen! “Hey, Mr. Stallone, keep writing!” he said, calling out Sylvester Stallone, 73. Like any actor poking a bit of fun at his famous pals — because they all do that, right? — Hopkins showed off his own Rocky Balboa impression, the character Stallone made famous with the 1976 film, which went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars. “Got a part for me in it? Gimme a part, major — huh?”

After some friendly jabs directed at Stallone, Hopkins also called out the Terminator, himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72. Hopkins did his best impersonation of the iconic “I’ll be back” line, before giving a shout-out to The Terminator star’s pet donkey, Lulu, who’s been featured in a number of the former California governor’s social media clips. Following the fun call-out, the actor poked fun at his own dance moves, remarking on how he “couldn’t even skip when I was a kid.” Hopkins captioned the clip “#Drake I’m late to the party…but better late than never,” and we couldn’t help but agree!

Hopkins isn’t the only famous face to breakout his moves for Drake’s “Toosie Slide.” Most recently, stars like Justin Bieber, LeBron James, and a pregnant Ciara have shown off their own dance moves with the hit tune! Hopkins usually shares videos of himself playing the piano or even petting his adorable cat, Niblo. But with this latest video, we cannot wait to see if he shares another dance-themed clip in the future!