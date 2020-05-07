Sarah Michelle Gellar Dresses Up In Iconic ‘Buffy’ Outfit For ‘Party’ In Quarantine — See Incredible Pic

Sarah Michelle Gellar got ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ fans in a tizzy all over again as she channeled something legendary from the show for the second time in two months!

Is Sarah Michelle Gellar hinting that a Buffy reboot could be finding its way back on the air? The 44-year-old has been making its diehard followers go absolutely nuts on social media by dressing like her iconic television character in two different but very memorable looks. They lost their minds once again on Thursday, May 7, after she posted an Instagram photo of her sporting her iconic #prophecygirl outfit from the show’s 1st season finale. “All dressed up and no where to go,” she captioned the snap. “I say we party.” The ensemble, which consisted of a fierce leather jacket and flowy dress with a high slit up the middle, looked absolutely radiant on the mother-of-two.

Turns out its the same one that she wore almost 23 years ago! Sarah revealed that bit of juicy information in the comments section of the post. Another fan asked if she could model a different outfit from Buffy each week but she unfortunately had to shoot them down. “That might be all I have,” she wrote in response next to a laughing emoji.

Sarah has been able to provide millions of people with many great distractions while being stuck inside. The Emmy winner got Buffy fans all riled up in mid-March when she posted a photo of her holding a giant stake during an outdoor workout. This snap inspired her former castmates, like David Boreanz and Michelle Trachtenberg, to chime in on the pic’s awesome nostalgic vibes. Even her Cruel Intentions costar Selma Blair got in on the action! “And the adventures begin,” she wrote. “Can I be your sidekick?”

She also turned the heat all the way up in a photo that featured the blonde beauty wearing just a pillow with a belt cinching everything in last month. Sarah joked about taking this pic while being quarantined by captioning it with, “(btw so weird to put heels on- I feel like I need to start putting them on once a week so I don’t forget how to walk in them).”