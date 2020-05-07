Meghan McCain revealed on the latest episode of ‘The View’ why losing her baby weight after she gives birth is currently her ‘worst fear’.

Meghan McCain, 35, who is currently expecting her first baby with husband Ben Domenech, did not mince any words about the topic of celebrity weight loss on Thursday, May 7. Her The View cohost Whoopi Goldberg, 64, initiated the conversation as it related to Adele, 32, showing off her slimmed down figure in a viral Instagram picture posted one day earlier. “Look I love Adele. I think we all love Adele. And her weight loss journey has been something that has been very well documented in the media,” she said. “And there’s something about the reaction to Adele’s weight that sort of validates the fact that you have to be thin to be valued in the world. And it sort of confirms all the fears that women like me have that if only I would lose 30 something pounds that maybe the media will love me more.”

She continued, “I was talking to my sister in law and I was saying that one of the weird parts about being pregnant during the pandemic is the world doesn’t get to see my body changing because clearly you guys are only seeing me from the waist up.” That’s when the expectant mother made a surprising confession. “And one of my biggest fears coming back to the show, when we inevitably hope to come back to the show, is what the media’s reaction will be to the weight that I gain being pregnant and then if I don’t lose it fast enough.”

Meghan, who is known for being blunt about her views on a lot of matters, then said, “My biggest fear right now has nothing to do with politics, with the election, with the things I’m saying, with the reaction to my political commentary. It’s the media’s reaction to the ultimate way my body is going to look after having a baby.”

INTERNET OBSESSES OVER ADELE'S WEIGHT: After Adele posted a photo thanking people for their birthday wishes and shared a special message of gratitude to first responders on the frontlines, people chose to focus on her weight loss – the co-hosts discuss. https://t.co/1091s9WYqN pic.twitter.com/rgvId8BBVO — The View (@TheView) May 7, 2020

Meghan revealed her joyous baby news on her Instagram on March 22. “My husband Ben and I are blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” she wrote before referencing the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all,” she continued.