‘Celebrity Watch Party’ Preview: Master P Is Impressed With The Frog’s Moves On ‘The Masked Singer’

What are Master P and Romeo watching on TV? ‘The Masked Singer,’ of course! HL has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Celebrity Watch Party’ premiere featuring the father and son talking about the hit FOX show.

Master P and Romeo Miller are sitting down to watch The Masked Singer in the premiere episode of Celebrity Watch Party. “I think this might be one of my favorite shows right now,” Romeo says about our EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 7 episode of Celebrity Watch Party. Master P has started to notice the Frog’s moves. “Did you see the moves the Frog was doing? And the way he was singing that Young MC?” Master P asks his son. The Frog is definitely a front-runner to win that Golden Mask!

Romeo gets up and starts to shows off his moves. At first, Master P thinks Romeo could be the Frog. However, after watching more of his moves, he doesn’t think that’s the case. “The way you move right now, I know that wasn’t you,” Master P tells Romeo. Later, Romeo asks his dad who would win if they both went on The Masked Singer. Master P doesn’t answer because he’s busy eating noodles!

Romeo is a big fan of the Kitty on The Masked Singer. “I love this little kitty cat. I want to know who’s behind the kitty cat, baby!” he says. The Kitty was revealed to be AGT alum Jackie Evancho during the May 6 episode.

Celebrity Watch Party is a brand-new reality series that takes viewers into the homes of your favorite celebrities. Viewers will watch the stars as they each react to the week’s most hilarious and exciting television shows. Other celebrities being featured on the show include Rob Lowe, Meghan Trainor, Joe Buck and Michelle Beisner-Buck, Raven-Symoné, JoJo Siwa, Steve Wozniak, Curtis Stone, and Robert and Kym Herjavec. Celebrity Watch Party will air Thursdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.