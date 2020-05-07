Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her Baby Boy Is ‘Breech’ While Showing Off Her 29-Week Bump

Kailyn Lowry is hoping that her baby turns ‘soon,’ since the fetus is ‘currently breech’ (AKA, in a feet or bottom-first position). The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star admitted this has been her ‘toughest pregnancy.’

Kailyn Lowry, 28, is now in her third trimester — meaning she’s advancing very close to delivering baby No. 4! With the due date so near, the Teen Mom 2 star shared her concerns over her fetus still being breech (as in a bottom or feet-first position) inside her womb. Ideally, a baby is delivered head-first. She voiced these worries in a May 7 Instagram post, which showed the expecting mother cradling her growing bun in the oven.

“Baby Boy & I are coming up on 29 weeks & so thankful to be in our third trimester! [praise hands emoji] He still doesn’t have a name, but this is the chaos, it’s how we do things,” the expecting mother captioned the photo. She added, “He is currently breech, so hopefully he decides to turn soon, because we’re running out of room!” Kailyn shared even more details about her fourth pregnancy, which she admitted has been the “toughest” emotionally.

“He’s moving a lot more these days and likes to keep me up at night. Physically, this has been a really easy pregnancy, but it is getting a little harder to hold [her 2-year-old son] Lux, no real complaints. Emotionally, this has probably been my toughest pregnancy,” Kailyn confessed in the post. In the meantime, Kailyn informed fans that she’s “planning and decorating” her fourth son’s nursery, and asked her followers if they believe her baby will “turn in time or stay breech.”

Since Kailyn is still 29 weeks along, her baby has a few more weeks to turn! It’s “preferable” to turn a breech baby between the “32nd and 37th weeks of pregnancy,” according to the American Pregnancy Association. However, most breech babies are still “born healthy,” although “there is a slightly elevated risk for certain problems” like cord prolapse, according to the association.

This has been a unique pregnancy for Kailyn! On March 31, the reality television star also revealed that her new doctor was “pushing for induction,” something she had never done while delivering her other sons Lux, Lincoln, 6, and Isaac, 10. Kailyn has not yet revealed the identity of baby No. 4’s father.