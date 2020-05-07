‘Accident, Suicide Or Murder’ Preview: Ellen Greenberg’s Loved Ones Believe She Was Murdered

‘Accident, Suicide or Murder’ returns May 9 and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the season 2 premiere which focuses on the mysterious and shocking death of Ellen Greenberg.

The season 2 premiere episode of Accident, Suicide or Murder will feature the case of Ellen Greenberg, who was found dead in her locked apartment with 20 stab wounds in 2011. Authorities said the cause of Ellen’s death was suicide, but her family and friends believe she was murdered. “Suicide was the farthest thing from Ellen’s world,” Ellen’s mother, Sandee Greenberg, says in our EXCLUSIVE preview. Sandee says Ellen might have had some anxiety from her job and her wedding, but it was nothing to be concerned about. “She was getting up and going to work every day. Functioning but stressed,” Sandee adds.

Erica Hamilton, one of Ellen’s friends, says Ellen was “over the moon about her engagement.” Just days before Ellen’s death, the save the dates for her wedding were received by friends and family. All of Ellen’s friends were stunned when they learned she had died. They also have a lot of questions about what happened.

An autopsy was performed on Ellen, which revealed 10 stab wounds just to the back of her neck and 19 total stab wounds. “It’s difficult to inflict those types of wounds on yourself,” Dr. Gregory McDonald, forensic pathologist, admits. Ellen also had multiple bruises on her body.

The medical examiner labeled Ellen’s death a homicide, which directly contradicted the findings of police investigators. Dr. McDonald notes the knife was still embedded in Ellen’s chest and there is a significant force required to make that type of wound. In his eyes, that’s what makes this case indicative of a homicide. Accident, Suicide or Murder will air Saturdays at 6 p.m. on Oxygen.