Padma Lakshmi, 49, Cooks Up A Storm While Wearing Daisy Duke Shorts In Her Kitchen: Watch

Padma Lakshmi is the queen of quarantine cooking! The celebrity chef has been sharing her favorite recipes with fans on Instagram, including a lentil soup.

Padma Lakshmi has been cooking up a storm while in quarantine! The Top Chef host, 49, took to Instagram on May 5 to share a IGTV of herself whipping up a yummy looking lentil soup. “Just top with some lemon zest and a splash of olive oil and you’re set,” she captioned the clip, which was shared with her 737,000 followers. In the video, the brunette beauty rocked a white sleeveless blouse and cute daisy duke denim shorts as she walked her viewers through each step of the process. It seems fans are loving Padma’s cooking content, with one follower commenting, “I save all these videos! So helpful! Thanks so much for sharing!!!”

It comes just a few days after she posted a video, teaching her followers how to make a margarita, and captioned the clip, “Just found out #littlehands won’t be going back to school until September.” In the tutorial, the mom-of-one made the cocktail with cucumbers, lime, agave syrup, sparkling water and tequila. After taking a sip of the finished beverage, the TV personality told viewers that the drink might need a “little more tequila,” adding, “Now, you don’t want to get too drunk, so drink responsibly.”

She then grabbed a bottle of Patrón Tequila — “only the good stuff” — and threw caution to the wind as she shrugged and said, “Actually, f**k it.” Padma then popped open the bottle and began chugging the alcohol. The Easy Exotic cookbook author drank nearly half the bottle, but reminded fans the clip was for entertainment purposes only. “Please do not try this at home,” she captioned the video.

Earlier in the week, Padma went full Miami Vice in a photo she shared to her Instagram account. In the image, she sported a green and black tracksuit and black bra, highlighting her toned abs. She added a gold necklace and a pair of black sunglasses while posing with her hands on her hips and staring off into the distance — poised to shut down any crime spree happening on her watch. “Caption this,” she began the accompanying words on her post, with an emoji wearing sunglasses. “Miami Vice 2020: Fighting crime while fully supported™️ Lewk by Adele,” she finished off the caption, adding the hashtags “swish” and “suited up.”