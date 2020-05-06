‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: A Fan-Favorite ‘AGT’ Alum Is Revealed As The Kitty

The competition was at an all-time high as ‘The Masked Singer’ went into the quarterfinals. After stellar performances from all 5 singers, the Kitty was sent home.

The quarterfinals have arrived on The Masked Singer, which means we’re just weeks away from the season 3 finale. Jeff Dye is the guest panelist. The Frog is up first during the quarterfinals. During his clue package, the Frog reveals that he has a kid. His “little frog” gave him “purpose.” The Frog performs a sensational rendition of “Bust A Move” by Young MC. This week, the masked singers have to bring in a “borrowed package” as their final clue. Inside the Frog’s package is a model airplane. Jenny McCarthy guesses Anthony Mackie, while Robin Thicke sticks with Bow Wow because of his private jet incident. Ken Jeong goes out on a limb once again and picks Derek Hough and Jeff guesses Sir Mix-A-Lot.

The Kitty takes the stage next. She reveals that her “creativity comes from all across the globe,” and she started traveling when she was very young. The Kitty admits that everyone around her didn’t want her to “grow up.” She drops a Wizard of Oz hint with a rainbow as well. She dazzles with her powerful performance of “Back to Black” by Amy Winehouse. After the performance, she tells the panelists that she’s always doubted herself, but she now knows she has what it takes to be here. Her borrowed package includes a bow and arrow. Jenny goes with Lea Michele, while Jeff thinks the Kitty might be one of the Olsen twins. Nicole brings up a solid guess: Vanessa Hudgens.

The Rhino really loves his wife. He reveals in his clue package that before his wife came along, he had “major struggles” in his personal and professional life. He never thought he’d get married, but now he’s a total family man. He sings a sweet rendition of “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling.” His borrowed package has a navy had in it. “I have worn many different hats, but this one holds very special meaning,” the Rhino says. The guesses include Jason Aldean, Trace Atkins, and David James Elliott.

The Night Angel admits that she started singing when she was just 4 years old. Her aunt taught her everything about music. Her additional hints include a map of Colombia and her reveal that she’s a “kid from the south.” She slays her rendition of “Last Dance” by Donna Summer. Her borrowed package includes ski gear. Ken guesses T-Boz from TLC, while Nicole thinks the Night Angel is Xscape’s Tiny. Jeff believes the Night Angel could be Alicia Keys!

The Turtle is the final masked singer to perform. When he’s not on stage, he says he’s just a normal guy with a “ton of insecurities.” His clue package also features a wedding cake, poker chips, and a wanted poster with a “1999” hint. His performance of Coldplay’s “Fix You” is one of the best of the season. His borrowed package is a… zombie. The Turtle believes this clue will send the panelists in the “right direction.” Jeff guesses The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus because of the zombie clue. Ken goes with Howie Dorough, while Nicole picks Jesse McCartney.

The masked singer going home this week is — the Kitty! The final guesses are Vanessa Hudgens, Mary Kate or Ashley Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Anna Kendrick, and Lea Michele. Underneath the Kitty mask is JACKIE EVANCHO! This is quite the reunion for Nick Cannon and Jackie. They were on AGT together!