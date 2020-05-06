‘Little Women: Atlanta’s Ms. Minnie Determined To Be ‘At Fault’ In Tragic Car Crash That Killed Her

Ashley ‘Ms. Minnie’ Ross is listed as ‘at fault’ for the fatal car crash, right outside Atlanta, that took her life on April 26 — according to the official police report. The ‘Little Women: Atlanta’ star lost control of her vehicle, police say. She was 34.

Ashley Ross, also known as “Ms. Minnie: from Lifetime’s Little Women: Atlanta, was responsible for the deadly car crash near Atlanta that killed her on April 26. — This is according to the official police report, obtained by TMZ on May 6. Ashley was driving her Nissan Sentra when she lost control and swerved into opposing traffic, causing the crash, as seen in an illustration included in the crash report. HollywoodLife has reached out to police.

The report, which is based on eyewitness testimony and the responding officer’s observation, shows that Ashley lost control of her vehicle while traveling southbound on one side of a highway, causing her to jerk the steering wheel right. Police say she drove off-road briefly before violently swinging her vehicle back to the left and colliding with another vehicle in the opposite lane.

Ashley and the other drive were not ejected during the crash. Police say Ashley was unresponsive on the scene. She was later pronounced dead. Ashley was 34. Her family confirmed her death in a statement shared on her Instagram account. A rep for the reality star also released a statement confirming her passing.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross, aka “Ms Minnie,” of Little Women Atlanta, has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today, April 27th at the age of 34,” the statement read. “The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.”

Ashley’s family is holding a memorial for her this weekend, which only 10 of her loved ones will be able to attend in-person due to quarantine guidelines for COVID-19. Those who are unable to attend can view the service via a livestream on her website, as well as on her Instagram account. Ashley’s family accepting cards and donations through various platforms.

The reality star appeared on Lifetime’s Little Women: Atlanta — a spinoff of the show’s LA franchise — since it started in 2016. Ashley’s cast members took to social media to shared their condolences and memories of her after news of her death. Her co-stars reportedly plan to honor her on the show once production resumes. Our thoughts are with Ashley’s loved ones during this difficult time.