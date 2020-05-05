Watch
Hollywood Life

Kristin Cavallari Urges Fan Not To Get Married Just Weeks Before Jay Cutler Split — Watch

Kristin Cavallari Jay Cutler
REX/Shutterstock
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari arrive at the NASCAR Cup Series Awards, in Nashville, TennNASCAR Auto Racing, Nashville, USA - 05 Dec 2019
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari arrive at the NASCAR Cup Series Awards, in Nashville, Tenn NASCAR Auto Racing, Nashville, USA - 05 Dec 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Television personality Kristin Cavallari and her fiancé, football player Jay Cutler, relax poolside before she walks the runway in the Diesel fashion show as part of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim in Miami Beach, Florida. 14 Jul 2011 Pictured: Kristin Cavallari; Jay Cutler. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA637594_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kristin Cavallari has a blast at the happiest place on earth with her husband Jay Cutler and her three kids. Kristin and her husband were seen riding many of the park's rides in fantasyland including Dumbo, the Teacups, Alice in Wonderland, and the storybook canals. Kristin seemed a little bored at times but kept her hands full as she walked around the park with her family. They were even seen stopping by the Star Wars Launch Bay where they posed for pictures. 14 Mar 2019 Pictured: Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Camden Cutler, Taylor Cutler, Jaxon Cutler. Photo credit: Marksman/Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA380806_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Political News Editor

Shortly before announcing their split, Kristin Cavallari may have accidentally spilled the beans that there was trouble in her relationship with Jay Cutler. She told an engaged fan looking for advice about marriage to not get married at all!

Kristin Cavallari may have hinted there was trouble in her marriage just two months before her split from husband Jay Cutler, 37, went public. During a February meet and greet event at her Uncommon James store in Chicago, a fan told Kristin, 33, that she was newly engaged. She asked for advice about getting married and being newlyweds. Kristin blurted out a blunt answer: “don’t do it.”  She played it off as a joke, and the whole room, including Jay sitting next to her, burst into laughter, as you can SEE HERE in video from the event, obtained by TMZ. Knowing what we all now know about her marriage, it appears that Kristin was actually being completely serious.

Kristin and Jay announced in an April 26 Instagram post that they were ending their six-year marriage “with great sadness.” The divorce docs, obtained by HollywoodLife, tell a bit of a different story. Jay initially filed for divorce in April, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Kristin’s counter complaint made serious allegations against her soon-to-be ex-husband. The Very Cavallari star claimed, according to her complaint, that Jay “is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper.” Kristin asked for primary custody of their three kids — Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, Saylor, 4. According to May 4 court docs, the couple have agreed to split custody of the kids 50/50.

Before the custody arrangement was agreed upon, there was more drama about their current living situation. Jay filed an emergency motion for restraint to block Kristin from buying a third home: a $5.5 million, 6788 sq. foot house in Franklin, Tennessee. Jay, in the court docs, called the purchase “a completely frivolous and unnecessary expense.” Kristin argued that buying the house was necessary, so she and Jay would not have to continue living together while they settled the divorce.