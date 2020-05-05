Shortly before announcing their split, Kristin Cavallari may have accidentally spilled the beans that there was trouble in her relationship with Jay Cutler. She told an engaged fan looking for advice about marriage to not get married at all!

Kristin Cavallari may have hinted there was trouble in her marriage just two months before her split from husband Jay Cutler, 37, went public. During a February meet and greet event at her Uncommon James store in Chicago, a fan told Kristin, 33, that she was newly engaged. She asked for advice about getting married and being newlyweds. Kristin blurted out a blunt answer: “don’t do it.” She played it off as a joke, and the whole room, including Jay sitting next to her, burst into laughter, as you can SEE HERE in video from the event, obtained by TMZ. Knowing what we all now know about her marriage, it appears that Kristin was actually being completely serious.

Kristin and Jay announced in an April 26 Instagram post that they were ending their six-year marriage “with great sadness.” The divorce docs, obtained by HollywoodLife, tell a bit of a different story. Jay initially filed for divorce in April, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Kristin’s counter complaint made serious allegations against her soon-to-be ex-husband. The Very Cavallari star claimed, according to her complaint, that Jay “is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper.” Kristin asked for primary custody of their three kids — Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, Saylor, 4. According to May 4 court docs, the couple have agreed to split custody of the kids 50/50.

Before the custody arrangement was agreed upon, there was more drama about their current living situation. Jay filed an emergency motion for restraint to block Kristin from buying a third home: a $5.5 million, 6788 sq. foot house in Franklin, Tennessee. Jay, in the court docs, called the purchase “a completely frivolous and unnecessary expense.” Kristin argued that buying the house was necessary, so she and Jay would not have to continue living together while they settled the divorce.